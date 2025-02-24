Partly sunny, dry conditions with highs near 50s today

High pressure will bring dry weather and a slow moderation of temperatures through Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today will be partly sunny with highs near 50 degrees. Wind gusts will range from 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, cold and gusty as lows fall near 36 degrees.
The NWS said several chances for light precipitation return by early Tuesday as a warmer weather pattern develops through midweek.
Tuesday brings sunny skies with highs of 54 degrees, followed by a partly overcast night as lows fall near 36 degrees.
On Wednesday, highs will be near 60 degrees over a mostly cloudy and rainy sky. Wednesday brings additional rain showers as low temperatures fall around 39 degrees.
The best chance for widespread precipitation looks to be Wednesday evening into Thursday, but amounts should still be rather light, according to the NWS.
Dry conditions provide respite on Thursday with mostly overcast skies and highs in the upper 40s. Lows will fall around 32 degrees over a mostly cloudy night sky.
