Mostly sunny, warm, breezy today with chance of afternoon sprinkles

The beautiful fall colors around Carillon Park, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
50 minutes ago
Today will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy, with a chance of afternoon sprinkles, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 76 degrees.

It will be mostly clear and cold overnight as temperatures drop nearly 30 degrees to a low around 37 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and cool, with highs rising to around 65 degrees. Lows will fall to around 43 degrees overnight, though after midnight clouds will gradually increase before dawn on Friday.

Friday will be warm again, with a chance of showers during the day and a slight chance for thunderstorms in the later afternoon. There will also be breezy winds, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be around 77 degrees.

Rain chances will gradually fall overnight on Friday, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.