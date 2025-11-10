Breaking: First snow: Light accumulations could cause slight spots in southwest Ohio

First snow: Light accumulations could cause slight spots in southwest Ohio

The snow Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 partially obscures two people as they cross Fountain Avenue in downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Weather
20 minutes ago
The first snow of the season could cause light accumulations and slick spots in some areas in Southeast Ohio Monday.

Enhanced snow showers are possible during the morning, which could lead to accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in grassy areas, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Accumulations on concrete will be limited due to melting.

The main impacts of snowfall will be limited visibility and some slick spots — mostly on bridges and overpasses, according to the NWS.

Motorists should be cautious and give themselves more space on the road.

Snow chances will drop in the early afternoon.

In addition to snow, today will be cold with brisk winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts of up to 25 mph. Highs will be limited to the mid-30s with lows dipping into the low 20s.

