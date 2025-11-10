First snow: Light accumulations could cause slight spots in southwest Ohio

Accumulations on concrete will be limited due to melting.

The main impacts of snowfall will be limited visibility and some slick spots — mostly on bridges and overpasses, according to the NWS.

Enhanced snowfall bands will lower visibility at times today. Accumulations on grassy areas will range from 1 to 2 inches. Scattered slick spots are likely on bridges and overpasses. pic.twitter.com/VEeHaM4zDd — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 10, 2025

Motorists should be cautious and give themselves more space on the road.

Snow chances will drop in the early afternoon.

In addition to snow, today will be cold with brisk winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts of up to 25 mph. Highs will be limited to the mid-30s with lows dipping into the low 20s.