Dry but cool today with warmer temps this week

Tuesday brings mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain showers. Highs will be near 62 degrees.

Tuesday night will bring rain showers with a possible thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s for the overnight low.

On Wednesday, it’ll be rainy but breezy with highs near 57 degrees, followed by an equally rainy overnight with a chance of snow showers. The lows will be near 31 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs of 42 degrees. Conditions overnight will be partly overcast as lows dip to 31 degrees.