‘Derecho’ storm caused havoc in the area 10 years ago today

A derecho is a straight-line wind storm that stays intact for a long period of time. Gusts of up to 80 mph or faster are possible with derechos.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews Combined Shape Caption A massive wind storm called a derecho slammed the Miami Valley, the state and much of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic States on June 29th, 2012. Over 1 million people lost power in Ohio alone. Credit: DaytonDailyNews

» MORE ANNIVERSARIES: Two major storm anniversaries were on the same day in May