Breezy, cold with decreasing clouds today

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow around dawn and a chance of rain the rest of the day.

On Friday night rain will be likely until around midnight, falling to a chance of showers for most of the rest of the night as cloud gradually decrease.

High temperatures will be around 47 degrees, falling to a low around 30 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high around 44 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 31 degrees.