Breezy, cold with decreasing clouds today

Today will be breezy and cold with gradually decreasing clouds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 42 degrees.
Overnight, clouds will build back up as temperatures fall to around 31 degrees.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow around dawn and a chance of rain the rest of the day.
On Friday night rain will be likely until around midnight, falling to a chance of showers for most of the rest of the night as cloud gradually decrease.
High temperatures will be around 47 degrees, falling to a low around 30 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high around 44 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 31 degrees.
