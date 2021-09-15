Superload making its way on U.S. 127 in Butler, Preble counties to cause traffic delays

Miller Transfer will start is route at 9 a.m. Thursday in Hamilton County, using U.S. 27 North, westbound Galbraith Road, northbound Winton Road and westbound Waycross Road to U.S. 127 North before continuing on U.S. 127 in Butler and Preble counties, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The transport company will move off the roadways by about 4 p.m. each day. However, during the transport there will be various lane restrictions. Also, utility workers will be moving overhead wires and cutting back overhanging tree branches as needed to accommodate the height of the the load, ODOT stated in its release.