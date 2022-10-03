Warren County bridge over I-75 to be closed Tuesday in Franklin

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Fourth Street bridge over I-75, east of Conover Drive in the city of Franklin, will be closed while crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Monroe outpost work on the asphalt approach to the bridge.

The route will remain closed until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday During periods of closure, motorists may detour locally by way of Sharts Road, Ohio 73/Central Avenue/Second Street, and Riley Boulevard in Franklin.