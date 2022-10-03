BreakingNews
18-year-old found dead inside Fairfield hotel hallway
Warren County bridge over I-75 to be closed Tuesday in Franklin

Work on the asphalt approach to the East Fourth Street bridge over Interstate 75 in Warren County requires closing the route Tuesday.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Fourth Street bridge over I-75, east of Conover Drive in the city of Franklin, will be closed while crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Monroe outpost work on the asphalt approach to the bridge.

The route will remain closed until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday During periods of closure, motorists may detour locally by way of Sharts Road, Ohio 73/Central Avenue/Second Street, and Riley Boulevard in Franklin.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.

About the Author

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

