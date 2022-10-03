journal-news logo
Crash with ‘numerous injuries’ involving inmate work crew closes I-75 S from US 35 to Ohio 741

A “major accident” with multiple injuries Monday morning shut down Interstate 75 South from U.S. 35 in Dayton to state Route 741 in Moraine.

The crash was reported at 11:11 a.m. Monday near exit 50B to state Route 741, also known as Springboro Pike.

“Numerous injuries have been reported and the interstate will be shut down for the investigation for an extended period of time,” a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Several people were taken to hospitals with “very serious injuries,” said Sgt. Jeremy Wheeland of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.

“A sheriff’s deputy and inmate work crew were involved in the crash,” he said, along with two or three other vehicles.

The deputy was believed to be inside the vehicle when it was struck and the work crew members may have been outside, but the exact positions remains under investigation, he said.

The highway is blocked at U.S. 35 and southbound traffic is being diverted onto U.S. 35 East and West.

The Dayton Police Department in a social media post urged drivers to avoid the area following the “major accident on I-75 southbound.”

