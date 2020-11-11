Wright State Raiders: Fenwick SR among basketball signees

He was second in the GCL Co-Ed in scoring behind Alter’s Brady Uhl and led the league in rebounding.

A 5-11 point guard, Norris averaged 11.5 points and four assists per game last season for the Jaguars, who went 25-2 and won the Ohio Capital Conference Cardinal division.

“We love Keaton’s passion for the game and we think he is going to be a great leader for us in the future,” Nagy said. “He embodies everything Wright State basketball is about. His toughness, ability to shoot and handle the basketball will be great assets to our program.”

The Raiders won the Horizon League outright last season and are the preseason favorite this season.