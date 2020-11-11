Wright State Raiders: Fenwick SR among basketball signees

Wright State men’s basketball added a pair of players Wednesday, including one from Southwest Ohio.
Coach Scott Nagy’s 2021 recruiting class consists of big man A.J. Braun of Fenwick and Keaton Norris, a guard from Hilliard Bradley in Central Ohio.
“One of the most difficult things to do is to recruit a good big man, we believe we have been able to do that with A.J.,” Nagy said in a release. “He has a great passion for the game and he has the toughness we are looking for. He will be able to develop into the next great big man at Wright State.”
The 6-foot-9 Braun is the No. 14 prospect in Ohio per 247Sports.
He averaged 18.2 points and 11 rebounds per game last season for the Falcons, who went 14-11 last season.
He was second in the GCL Co-Ed in scoring behind Alter’s Brady Uhl and led the league in rebounding.
A 5-11 point guard, Norris averaged 11.5 points and four assists per game last season for the Jaguars, who went 25-2 and won the Ohio Capital Conference Cardinal division.
“We love Keaton’s passion for the game and we think he is going to be a great leader for us in the future,” Nagy said. “He embodies everything Wright State basketball is about. His toughness, ability to shoot and handle the basketball will be great assets to our program.”
The Raiders won the Horizon League outright last season and are the preseason favorite this season.