Wright Foundation hosting event for prep basketball players at Wilberforce

Wright, a Trotwood-Madison graduate who is active in the local community, said in a press release both skills and character will be considered.

“We will be looking for ball handling talent, of course, but we also want to know your character — how you set yourself apart and interact with the coaches and other players,” Wright said.

Wilberforce, the first private historically black college or university in the United States, is located in Greene County northeast of Xenia.

Previously, The Wright Way Foundation announced it will partner with the school to launch both an educational and career pathway initiative for future and current Dayton-area students. Qualified high school students will be offered scholarships to pursue degrees in such fields as sports management, sports medicine, visual arts and media and entrepreneurship.