World Cup qualifier coming to Cincinnati in November

The matchup was announced Wednesday. The start time has not been announced. The game will air on ESPN. There will be a weighted random draw for tickets.

“When you talk about great rivalries in our sport, USA-Mexico is one of the best,” U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a press release. “We are fortunate to have so many great venue options in this country, and for this match Cincinnati ticks all the boxes. This is a special game that requires a special atmosphere, and we know it’s one that Cincinnati will provide.”