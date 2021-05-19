Winker trying to become Reds’ first batting champ since 1973

Jesse Winker has a long way to go but owns the league’s best batting average one fifth of the way through the 2021 season. He’s hitting .350 in 34 games (48-for-137).

“I just want to help the team win ballgames,” Winker said earlier this month. “Everything’s out of your control after you hit the ball. I just try to hit the ball hard and be a tough at bat and make a winning play if the opportunity presents itself. I want to come in and get better every day. I really don’t pay much attention to statistics. It’s a long year. I just want to help the team win. The only thing that matters is helping the team win and winning games and getting back to the postseason.”