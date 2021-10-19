Which high school football teams are in playoff position entering Week 10?

The final computer ratings will be posted late this Saturday or early Sunday. Schools have until 10 a.m. Sunday to challenge any ratings. If there are any changes, the final ratings will be posted no later than 2 p.m. Sunday, and the first-round playoff pairings will be released at approximately 3 p.m.

During the playoffs, the first and second round games are hosted by the better seeded team. Neutral sites will be used beginning with the third round (regional semifinals). Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games begin at 7 p.m.