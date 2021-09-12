Where Reds stand in playoff race with 19 games left

The Reds have 19 games remaining and will play 13 games against teams with losing records. The Padres have 21 games to play and have no more games against teams with losing records.

Here’s how their schedules compare:

• Reds: Sept. 12, at Cardinals; Sept. 14-16, at Pittsburgh Pirates (52-90); Sept. 17-19, vs. Dodgers (90-53); Sept. 20-22, vs. Pirates; Sept. 23-26, vs. Washington Nationals (58-84); Sept. 28-29, at Chicago White Sox (81-61); Oct. 1-3, at Pirates.

• Padres: Sept. 12, at Dodgers; Sept. 13-16, at San Francisco Giants (92-50); Sept. 17-19, at Cardinals; Sept. 21-23, vs. Giants; Sept. 24-26, vs. Atlanta Braves (75-66); Sept. 28-30, at Dodgers; Oct. 1-3, at Giants.

The winner of the second wild-card will play on the road against the Giants or Dodgers, whoever doesn’t win the West Division, on Oct. 6. That game will air on TBS.