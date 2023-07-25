‘What a way to open the season’ — Anticipation building for Badin-Hamilton football game

HAMILTON — The City of Hamilton will likely be shut down Friday, Aug. 18.

Hamilton and Badin high schools are set to clash on the gridiron at Virgil Schwarm Stadium for the first time in over two decades, and the anticipation is beginning to set in.

“Our two local schools play each other in numerous sports,” Hamilton athletic director Missy Harvey said, “and kicking off the season with a football game is something we’re all excited about.”

The two schools have met four previous times (1980, 1981, 1999, 2000) on the football field. While Badin holds a 3-1 edge in the series, Hamilton has outscored the Rams 69-60 in those four games, including a 45-14 victory in 1999.

“This is high school sports at its finest,” Badin athletic director Geoff Melzer said. “Two great schools in a great city, and competition on the football field. What a way to open the season.”

Noting the football game is yet another major event to help highlight the ongoing renaissance of Hamilton, the athletic directors have announced a citywide pep rally at Marcum Park in downtown Hamilton from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Both schools, along with Mayor Pat Moeller, hope the city will paint the town blue and green in August.

“This city and community is booming,” Harvey said. “An opening night football game between our two outstanding high schools is yet another way to highlight all of the good things happening around us.”

Last season, Hamilton and Badin added a first-ever boys basketball game to the schedule — with that meeting being played in front of a packed house at the Hamilton Activity Center in late November. Hamilton won 51-41. The two teams will play again at Fairfield High School on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Another football opener is scheduled for the 2024 season.

“This is a big deal,” Melzer said. “It’s great for the city. We haven’t played in nearly a quarter of a century. Our student-athletes look forward to playing with each other. What better way to start the season than in front of a standing room-only crowd at Virgil Schwarm Stadium rooting on our schools.”

The season opener is part of the annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown that features games from around Southwest Ohio. The game will be radio broadcast on 1450 WMOH.

Tickets are $9 and will go on sale Aug. 8 in the evening at www.wearebigblue.com. A large crowd is expected, so schools are encouraging fans to purchase tickets early.