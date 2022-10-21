Western Michigan at Miami: What to know about Saturday’s game

Last meeting: Western Michigan rode a 21-0 second quarter to a 38-16 win on Oct. 12, 2019, in Kalamazoo, Mich. Brett Gabbert threw for 260 yards and the RedHawks outgained the Broncos in total offense, 365-310, but Western Michigan capitalized on three turnovers, including an interception returned 74 yards for a touchdown.

Coaches: Western Michigan’s Tim Lester is 34-30 in six seasons, same overall; Miami’s Chuck Martin is 42-56 in nine seasons at Miami and 116-62 in 15 overall season.

Western Michigan: Rushing – 5-foot-8, 185-pound junior RB Sean Tyler, 99 carries, 419 yards, 3TD; Passing – 6-3, 186 redshirt-freshman QB Jack Salopek, 97-of-191, 7 TD, 10 INT; Receiving – 5-11, 185 junior WR Corey Crooms, 32 catches, 452 yards, 4 TD; Tackles: 6-1, 227 senior LB Zaire Barnes, 65 tackles, 43 solo.

Miami: Rushing – 5-foot-7, 179-pound sophomore RB Keyon Mozee, 81 carries, 360 yards, 1 TD; Passing – 6-1, 203 redshirt freshman QB Aveon Smith, 64-of-123, 735 yards, 7 TD, 4 INT; Receiving – 5-11, 190 redshirt senior WR Mac Hippenhammer, 24 catches, 328 yards, 4 TD; Tackles: 6-2, 221 senior MLB Ryan McWood, 64 tackles, 29 solo.

Next game: Western Michigan is scheduled to play a third consecutive game inter-division game at Bowling Green on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. Miami is due to play at MAC East Division-rival Akron at noon on Oct. 29.

Lester on McWood and Miami’s defense: “Yeah, I’d take him and a bunch of them. I think they had five returning starters and five transfers. We recruited some of them, so we know them. They have no weaknesses. They play together well and communicate well. It’s not complicated. They execute well. They’re strong everywhere. We’ve got to execute and protect. They’re going to load the box and make it hard for you to run the ball. It’s a big challenge for our offense.”