West Side Little League All Stars one win away from state title

The West Side Little League All-Stars are one win away from a state title.
West Side advanced to the 12-and-under state final as the winners bracket champion Monday with a 15-5 win over New Albany in Ironton. The Hamilton team opened the tournament with a 7-3 win over Jefferson on Saturday and beat Tuscarawas County 9-5 on Sunday.
The championship game takes place at 3 p.m. today against the winner of Tuscarawas County and New Albany. Either of those teams would need to beat West Side twice to claim the title. A win for West Side locks up the organization’s 10th state title in 12 years at this age group.
Gavin Saylor and Chance Retherford were among the leaders on offense with Saylor batting 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Retherford going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, a walk and two runs. J.J. Vogel went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Cooper Clay was 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored and Krew Brown also had multiple hits with a 2-for-4 outing, scoring twice.
Levi Smith got the win on the mound, allowing three runs, two earned, on seven hits with six strikeouts over three innings. Retherford pitched two innings and gave up two runs, one earned, on two hits over two innings.
The winner of this year’s state tournament opens Great Lakes Region play Aug. 8 against the winner from Kentucky on ESPN+, and that is the final stage before the Little League World Series.
West Side last went to Williamsport in 2010. The team fell short in the Great Lakes Regional in 2019.