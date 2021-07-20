West Side Little League All Stars one win away from state title

West Side advanced to the 12-and-under state final as the winners bracket champion Monday with a 15-5 win over New Albany in Ironton. The Hamilton team opened the tournament with a 7-3 win over Jefferson on Saturday and beat Tuscarawas County 9-5 on Sunday.

The championship game takes place at 3 p.m. today against the winner of Tuscarawas County and New Albany. Either of those teams would need to beat West Side twice to claim the title. A win for West Side locks up the organization’s 10th state title in 12 years at this age group.