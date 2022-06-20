West grad Mathis earns another state honor

Mathis batted .600 with 10 home runs, 55 runs batted in and 32 runs scored this season. She also hit 16 doubles and six triples with a .673 on-base percentage and 1.325 slugging percentage, according to the Gatorade news release and the Greater Miami Conference statistics.

“James Madison University is getting a great player but more importantly a great person,” Lakota West coach Keith Castner said earlier this month.

Lakota West is ranked No. 18 nationally by USA Today and No. 20 nationally by MaxPreps.

Mathis was also named the Greater Miami Conference softball player of the year.

“We’ve had a lot of great pitchers at Lakota West,” Castner said after the state final. “She’s in the top. She wants the ball in her hand. She wants to get it done and I can’t be more proud of her.”