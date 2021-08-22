journal-news logo
West Chester native notches top-10 finish in women’s golf major

Sports
By John Boyle
33 minutes ago
Marissa Steen ties for 10th in AIG Women’s Open in Scotland

West Chester native Marissa Steen fired a final-round 69 on Sunday to notch her first top-10 finish in a major in the AIG Women’s Open in Carnoustie, Scotland.

Steen’s bogey-free, 3-under-par round left her tied for 10th at 7 under, five shots beind winner Anna Nordqvist of Sweden.

The top-10 finish means an automatic exemption into the 2022 event at Muirfield in Scotland for Steen, who went through Monday qualifying to get into the field this week.

Steen, 31, is a Lakota West grad who reached the LPGA Tour in 2015. Sunday’s finish was her second top 10 of the year and the third of her career. She finished tied for eighth at the Gainbridge LPGA in February in Orlando, Fla. In 2019, she finished tied for eighth in the Australian Open.

