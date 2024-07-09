‘We’re a scrappy little bunch’ -- West Side Little League takes aim at 39th straight district title

“It’s super fun,” Quick said. “It’s a once in a lifetime experience. This is what I really like to do. It’s my entire life basically. It means a lot.”

West Side is seeking its 39th straight Ohio Little League District 9 championship, 21st state title and sixth trip to the Little League World Series (1991, 1993, 2007, 2010, 2021).

“It’s always fun, especially the challenge of getting a new group. You start from scratch,” West Side manager Ken Coomer said. “That’s what’s fun about little league. It’s not turnover, you just keep on getting a new group of kids coming in. You start over and just keep on doing it.

“We’re a scrappy little bunch. We’re not led by one player. Past teams, we’ve had two or three players that have carried the team a lot. This year, I feel we’re definitely more balanced, which kind of helps. At any given time, anybody can step up.”

Coomer, who alternates as West Side’s manager with assistant Tim Nichting every other tournament, said most of the 2024 squad have been teammates for a handful of years.

“These kids have grown up together,” Coomer said. “One or two spots we’ve filled in the last couple years, but 90 percent of these kids have played together since they were 7 and 8. It’s hard to come by in today’s world with travel ball and everything else in this world.

“With this group of kids, that means a lot with chemistry. When you’re just throwing kids together for one year, you’ve got to build that chemistry quick.”

West Side took care of its first district opponent Monday night — a 24-1 route of Anderson Township in a three-inning affair. The District 9 tournament is being held at West Side Little League, which will also host the state tournament July 20-27.

Anderson Township faces Mariemont in an elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. That winner will have to beat West Side twice, with the first district final contest set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night and the if-necessary game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The West Side roster features — with positions listed according to Monday’s district game against Anderson Township — Brady Quick (second base), Braydon Caudill (pitcher, third base), Parker Moyer (first base), Braeden Sparks (center field, pitcher), Eric Albrinck (right field), Cash Jones (left field, right field), Jordan Malloy (shortstop), Preston Baker (center field), Zaylan Anderson (third base, pitcher), Eddie Frazier (first base), Anthony Saurber (catcher) and Alijah Homes (left field).

“They’re super funny, and they’re good teammates,” Quick said. “We do a ton of hitting and a ton of situational stuff in the field. We basically just have to try and give full effort on this team and on the field.”