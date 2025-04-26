NFL Draft: Bengals use third round pick on Georgia offensive guard

Georgia offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Sports
By Laurel Pfahler – Contributing Writer
35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI – After using their first two picks to address needs on defense, the Cincinnati Bengals turned to the one big hole on the offense.

The Bengals selected Georgia offensive guard Dylan Fairchild with their third-round pick, at No. 81 overall.

Fairchild was a two-year starter for the Bulldogs and developed into one of the better guards in the SEC. He’s listed at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds and can plug into the left guard spot, coach Zac Taylor said.

ExploreBengals pick South Carolina linebacker in second draft round

The Bengals were looking to upgrade both guard spots this offseason, particularly after parting ways with right guard Alex Cappa. Fairfield will be competing to replace Cordell Volson’s role in the starting lineup. Cincinnati signed versatile guard Lucas Patrick in free agency and re-signed Cody Ford but went into the draft with a clear need at the position still.

Fairfield reunites with former Georgia teammate Amarius Mims, who the Bengals took in the first round of the 2024 draft and is the team’s starting right tackle.

About the Author

Laurel Pfahler