Week 8 Roundup: Wayne edges Fairmont in thriller: Northmont, Troy, Butler also notch wins

Isaiah Thompson scored on a 11-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to play and Wayne stopped Fairmont on the 3-yard line on the final play of the game in a 27-23 Greater Western Ohio Conference triumph Friday night in Kettering.

Tyrell Lewis finished 22-of-32 for 246 yards with two touchdowns along with 58 rushing yards and a TD run for Wayne (6-2, 4-1 GWOC).

Jackson Solomon and Jamier Averette-Brown each hauled in six passes and a touchdown apiece.

Thompson rushed for 89 yards on just 12 carries.

For Fairmont (4-4, 3-2), Max Gehring had three field goals, two from over 40 yards out, and Steve Doty returned a fumble 99 yards for a TD.

After Thompson’s go-ahead score, Fairmont drove to the Wayne 20. On the game’s final play, after a series of laterals, Wayne stopped Fairmont at the 3.

OTHER GAMES

Northmont 31, Springboro 24: Deuce Cortner accounted for five touchdowns, two in the air and three on the ground, to lead Northmont. D.J. Williams hauled in both TD passes. Jake Davis tossed two touchdowns to Will Yates for ‘Boro.

Troy 35, Stebbins 0: Logan Ullery returned an interception for a touchdown to put Troy on the board, Aiden Kirkpatrick threw a TD pass Dakota Manson and Jahari Ward rumbled for three scores.

Butler 35, Sidney 0: Luke Seibert threw a touchdown to Braylen Crump and ran in another, Joey Love recorded a 100-yard TD punt return and Austin Flohre returned a fumble for a score for Butler.

Fairborn 20, Greenville 18: Jay Kidd rushed for three touchdowns in the second half to lead Fairborn. Evan Manix had a 76-yard kickoff return for a TD for Greenville.

Piqua 17, Xenia 7: Ky Warner ran for a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to help Piqua pull ahead. Joshua Heath added a 32-yard field goal. Elijah Johnson tallied the lone score on a rush for Xenia.

Waynesville 42, Middletown Madison 0: Alex Amburgy threw for a touchdown, ran in another and caught a third for Waynesville. Connor Berrey and Garrett Lundy accounted for two TDs apiece.

Brookville 37, Eaton 17: Keegan Mehr rushed for a pair of touchdowns and threw another, totaling 76 yards through the air and 158 on the ground. Jake Lenser tacked on two TD runs.

Lebanon 20, Kings 14, OT: Daniel Wallace ran in from 18 yards out for the game-winning score in overtime for Lebanon, marking its first win over Kings since 2013.

Trotwood 28, Dunbar 8: Mike Smith scored three touchdowns and Tim Carpenter hit Armani Rogers on a TD throw for Trotwood.

National Trail 55, Mississinawa Valley 0: Chase Ruebush set a National Trail school record for career rushing yards.

Twin Valley South 41, Bradford 8: Cais Kingsley accounted for three touchdowns and Brayden Koeller had two for TVS.

Fort Loramie 35, Van Buren 12: Carter Eilerman and Will Holland ran for two touchdowns apiece to lead Fort Loramie.

St. Marys 59, Kenton 32: St. Marys had its highest scoring game since 2019 along with its fourth straight win after starting 0-4.

Marion Local 42, Anna 8: Justin Knouff had a passing and running touchdown and Kyle Otte tacked on two TD runs to lead Marion Local.