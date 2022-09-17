Week 5 roundup: Fairfield pulls away from Oak Hills, moves to 5-0; East tops Hamilton

Talon Fisher rushed for two touchdowns and 179 yards and passed for another score as Fairfield pulled away from host Oak Hills 45-17 on Friday night to move to 5-0.
The Indians, 4-0 in the Greater Miami Conference, got 133 yards rushing and two TDs from Ki’Arran Love. Kavi Bivins added a rushing TD and Isaiah Glover caught the TD pass from Fisher.
Glover’s 42-yard reception for a score broke a 17-all halftime tie. Fisher added a 20-yard run to put FHS up 31-17. Two fourth-quarter TD runs from Love (6 and 92 yards) put the game away.
Lakota East 21, Hamilton 7: Brayden Reip hauled in a pair of touchdown throws from Aidan Troutman and Ethan Evans tacked on a 16-yard rushing score for the Thunderhawks (2-3, 2-2 GMC).
Roemale Shapheard-Ruffin scored the lone TD for Hamilton (2-3, 1-3) on a 96-yard kickoff return.
Mason 10, Middletown 7: Ronan Casanova put Middletown on the board with a 19-yard fumble return for a TD but Mason knotted it up with a Quinten Kaylor scoring run and Colson Bunch’s third-quarter field goal was the difference.
Fenwick 50, Mount Healthy 19: The Falcons bounced back from their first loss of the season to move to 4-1.
Day. Carroll 44, Talawanda 37: The Patriots scored 23 points in the final 3:38 -- the game-winning TD with 11 seconds to play -- to score an improbable win over the Brave (0-5).
Cale Leitch passed for 190 yards and two TDs and rushed for another score for Talawanda. Hayden Marcum had seven receptions for 154 yards and TD.
Da’Quawan Roberson and WIll Riede added rushing scores for the Brave.
Valley View 56, Madison 0: Austin Stidham scored three TDs to pace the Spartans.
The Mohawks fell to 1-4, 0-2 SWBL.
Brookville 35, Carlisle 6: Tim Davis tallied 106 rushing yards with two touchdowns to lead unbeaten Brookville. Eli Shockley and Keegan Mehr added a rushing TD apiece and Gabe King recovered a fumble and ran it in for another score.
Luke Richards scored the lone TD for Carlisle (2-3, 0-2).
OTHER SCORES
Bellbrook 35, Franklin 7
Middletown Christian 24, Clark Montessori 14
Milan 47, New Miami 6
About the Author