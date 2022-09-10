Week 4 Roundup: Badin, Fairfield, Lakota West move to 4-0; East edges Middies: Big Blue blanked by Princeton

Badin 42, Roger Bacon 0: Alex Ritzie threw for 231 yards and touchdown passes to Braedyn Moore and Aidan Brown.

Zach Yordy added two rushing scores for Badin.

Princeton 26, Hamilton 0: The unbeaten Vikings held the Big Blue to just 30 total yards and five first downs.

Lakota East 14, Middletown 13: Kellen Davis hit James Franklin on a 20-yard touchdown throw late in the fourth quarter but Lakota East blocked the extra point to hold on for the win.

Eric Davis tallied 131 yards rushing and both TD runs for East. Kellen Davis threw a TD and ran for another for the Middies.

Franklin 34, Carlisle 18: Tressell Gibson ran for two touchdowns, Rylan Monk and Brody Whaley added a TD run apiece and Brayden Isaacs returned an interception for a score for Franklin.

Brookville 36, Monroe 22: Tim Davis scored the final two touchdowns for Brookville to help hold off a Monroe rally. Davis finished with 135 yards on 19 carries. Kory Davis, Eli Shockley and Grady Lamb also had rushing TDs.