Week 2 Roundup: Fairfield, Badin, Fenwick, Monroe improve to 2-0

Jaylan Garrett scored a 3-yard run for the Big Blue (1-1, 0-1 GMC).

Edgewood 27, Clinton-Massie 20: Riley Brown tossed two TD passes to Braden Sullivan and Tavionne Crosby rushed for 122 yards and two scores for the Cougars (1-1).

Brown and Sullivan hooked on 51- and 35-yard scores.

Carlisle 61, Miami East 7: Brandon Hampton passed for 274 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another score for the Indians (2-0).

Jonathan Ricketts caught two TD passes, while Silas Borders, Cruz Allison and Bryce Brown caught one apiece.

Blake Lawson rushed for 124 yards and two TDs.

Beavercreek 20, Franklin 13: The Beavers snapped a 12-game losing streak.

Brock Childers threw two touchdowns for Franklin.

Reading 20, Talawanda 6: Cale Leitch tossed a 17-yard TD pass to Hayden Marcus for the Brave (0-2).

Other Scores

Fenwick 45, Madison 0: The Falcons improved to 2-0.

Monroe 13, Ross 9: The Hornets improved to 2-0.