journal-news logo
X

Week 2 Roundup: Fairfield, Badin, Fenwick, Monroe improve to 2-0

Fairfield's Juseters Fataki carries the ball during their season opener football game against Wayne Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at Fairfield Stadium. Fairfield won 41-24. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Fairfield's Juseters Fataki carries the ball during their season opener football game against Wayne Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at Fairfield Stadium. Fairfield won 41-24. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Sports
17 minutes ago

Quarterback Talon Fisher rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown and tossed a touchdown pass Friday night as Fairfield handled host Middletown 42-14 to open Greater Miami Conference play at Barnitz Stadium.

Jordan Jackson scored a pair of touchdowns and Jordan Baker returned a punt 99 yards for a score for the Indians (2-0, 1-0 GMC).

Kellen Davis tossed two TD passes -- 95 yards to Max Johnson and 29 yards to Chandler Shields -- and Lemond Chambers rushed for 101 yards for the Middies (1-1, 0-1).

Badin 27, Col. DeSales 14: Aidan Brown hauled in a 50-yard touchdown pass from Alex Ritzie to put Badin on the board early and put the game away late with a pick-six in the final minute as the Rams (2-0) beat the Stallions at Fairfield.

Mason 28, Hamilton 7: The Comets limited Hamilton to just 99 yards of offense and two first downs

Jaylan Garrett scored a 3-yard run for the Big Blue (1-1, 0-1 GMC).

Edgewood 27, Clinton-Massie 20: Riley Brown tossed two TD passes to Braden Sullivan and Tavionne Crosby rushed for 122 yards and two scores for the Cougars (1-1).

Brown and Sullivan hooked on 51- and 35-yard scores.

Carlisle 61, Miami East 7: Brandon Hampton passed for 274 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another score for the Indians (2-0).

Jonathan Ricketts caught two TD passes, while Silas Borders, Cruz Allison and Bryce Brown caught one apiece.

Blake Lawson rushed for 124 yards and two TDs.

Beavercreek 20, Franklin 13: The Beavers snapped a 12-game losing streak.

Brock Childers threw two touchdowns for Franklin.

Reading 20, Talawanda 6: Cale Leitch tossed a 17-yard TD pass to Hayden Marcus for the Brave (0-2).

Other Scores

Fenwick 45, Madison 0: The Falcons improved to 2-0.

Monroe 13, Ross 9: The Hornets improved to 2-0.

In Other News
1
Bengals-Rams: 5 things to watch in Saturday’s preseason finale
2
High School Football: Week 2 Scoreboard
3
High school football: Remy, Bolden power Lakota West past Lakota East
4
McCoy: Reds snap losing skid against lowly Nationals
5
Ohio State football: Receiver rotation coming into focus
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top