Week 2 Roundup: Fairfield, Badin, Fenwick, Monroe improve to 2-0

Quarterback Talon Fisher rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown and tossed a touchdown pass Friday night as Fairfield handled host Middletown 42-14 to open Greater Miami Conference play at Barnitz Stadium.
Jordan Jackson scored a pair of touchdowns and Jordan Baker returned a punt 99 yards for a score for the Indians (2-0, 1-0 GMC).
Kellen Davis tossed two TD passes -- 95 yards to Max Johnson and 29 yards to Chandler Shields -- and Lemond Chambers rushed for 101 yards for the Middies (1-1, 0-1).
Badin 27, Col. DeSales 14: Aidan Brown hauled in a 50-yard touchdown pass from Alex Ritzie to put Badin on the board early and put the game away late with a pick-six in the final minute as the Rams (2-0) beat the Stallions at Fairfield.
Mason 28, Hamilton 7: The Comets limited Hamilton to just 99 yards of offense and two first downs
Jaylan Garrett scored a 3-yard run for the Big Blue (1-1, 0-1 GMC).
Edgewood 27, Clinton-Massie 20: Riley Brown tossed two TD passes to Braden Sullivan and Tavionne Crosby rushed for 122 yards and two scores for the Cougars (1-1).
Brown and Sullivan hooked on 51- and 35-yard scores.
Carlisle 61, Miami East 7: Brandon Hampton passed for 274 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another score for the Indians (2-0).
Jonathan Ricketts caught two TD passes, while Silas Borders, Cruz Allison and Bryce Brown caught one apiece.
Blake Lawson rushed for 124 yards and two TDs.
Beavercreek 20, Franklin 13: The Beavers snapped a 12-game losing streak.
Brock Childers threw two touchdowns for Franklin.
Reading 20, Talawanda 6: Cale Leitch tossed a 17-yard TD pass to Hayden Marcus for the Brave (0-2).
Other Scores
Fenwick 45, Madison 0: The Falcons improved to 2-0.
Monroe 13, Ross 9: The Hornets improved to 2-0.