Week 10 Roundup: Lakota West makes history; Fairfield eliminates Lakota East; Edgewood wins 9th straight

Jordan Jackson rushed for 118 yards and a score and Talon Fisher added 91 yards and two TDs on the ground for Fairfield (7-3, 6-3).

Leading 20-19, FHS padded the lead when Josiah Jackson blocked a punt and scored on a 1-yard return with 4:23 to play.

Lakota East (3-7, 3-6) was led by Eric Davis, who rushed 38 times for 164 yards. Quarterback Aidan Troutman added two TDs on the ground.

Oak Hills 7, Middletown 0: The Highlanders used a first-quarter touchdown pass to beat the Middies (3-7, 2-7 GMC).

Edgewood 47, Harrison 7: The Cougars won their ninth straight game and clinched an outright Soutwest Ohio Conference title.

Ross 46, Mount Healthy 30: Quarterback Emory Severance passed for a pair of TDs and ran for two others in the Rams’ win over the Owls.

Jaye Warren added two rushing TDs for Ross (5-5, 3-2 SWOC).

Northwest 53, Talawanda 49: The Brave finished the season 1-9, 1-4 SWOC.

Carlisle 28, Waynesville 21: Brandon Hampton tossed a pair of touchdown passes for Jonathan Ricketts and Hampton also rushed for a pair of scores to lead the Indians to their second straight win.

Ricketts caught three passes for 127 yards. Carlisle’s Blake Lawson rushed for 145 yards and Luke Richards added 75 yards on the ground for the Indians (4-6, 2-5 SWBL).

Eaton 13, Monroe 7: Danny Caldwell’s 1-yard run in overtime was the difference.

Ryan Miles scored a fourth-quarter TD for the Hornets (6-4, 4-3 SWBL). Miles finished with 78 yards on the ground. Elijah Jackson led Monroe with 112 yards rushing and EJ Jyan added 74 on the ground.

Brookville 49, Franklin 14: Josh Carter had 10 receptions for 143 yards and a TD and returned a kickoff for a score to lead Franklin (3-7, 3-4 SWBL).

Oakwood 35, Madison 0: The Mohawks finished the season 1-9, 0-7 SWBL.

Lockland 40, New Miami 31: The Vikings finished the season 0-10, 0-5 Miami Valley Conference.