journal-news logo
X

Week 10 Roundup: Badin routs McNick to win second straight league crown; Edgewood wins SWOC; Monroe gets share of SWBL East

Badin's Jack Walsh heads to the end zone during the first half against Bellbrook on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Badin won 17-7.
Caption
Badin's Jack Walsh heads to the end zone during the first half against Bellbrook on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Badin won 17-7.

Sports
51 minutes ago

Jack Walsh rushed for four touchdowns in the first half to propel Badin, which routed McNicholas 48-21 in a matchup of unbeaten teams vying for a Greater Catholice League Co-Ed championship.

Walsh finished with five touchdowns and 109 yards on the ground on 18 carries as the Rams (9-0, 4-0) won their second straight league crown.

Landyn Vidourek added a TD pass for Badin.

McNick fell to 8-1, 3-1.

Fairfield 23, Middletown 0: Jordon Jackson rumbled for 129 rushing yards with a TD and Talon Fisher and Kavi Bivins each added a scoring run for Fairfield (5-4).

The victory allowed Indians coach Jason Krause to pass Ben Hubbard and become the winningest coach in Fairfield history.

Edgewood 48, Harrison 13: The Cougars won their seventh straight game to win the Southwest Ohio Conference. Edgewood (7-2 overall) finished 5-0 in SWOC play.

Mason 28, Hamilton 21: Kaleb Johnson ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns and Elijah Givens had 138 rushing yards with a TD for Hamilton (2-6), but Mason (4-6) broke a 21-21 tie with 2:22 to play in the fourth quarter on a Nick Sailers touchdown run.

Monroe 16, Eaton 14: Monroe (8-2) stunned unbeaten Eaton, taking the lead on a field goal with four seconds to play. The win also allowed the Hornets a piece of the Southwestern Buckeye League East Division with Bellbrook.

Fenwick 41, Carroll 0: Falcons coach Mark Mueller notched his 100th career victory in the shutout win. Fenwick improved to 3-6. Carroll fell to 1-8.

Ross 21, Mount Healthy 14: Quarterback Brayden Fraasman rushed for two TDs, including the game-winning 4-yard scamper with 1:50 to play, to lead the Rams (7-2, 4-1 SWOC). Frassman also tossed an 81-yard TD pass to Ryan Iams.

Carlisle 37, Waynesville 0: Brice Naylor and Talon Borders each tallied two touchdown runs for Carlisle (5-5). Borders rushed for 176 yards and Naylor had 114.

In Other News
1
No sharing for Lakota West, which wins 2nd straight outright GMC...
2
High School Football Week 10 Scoreboard
3
‘Message received:’ FIFA, U.S. Soccer officials impressed with...
4
With success comes greater expectations for Bates, Bengals
5
Miami set to face defending MAC champion Ball State -- ‘the kings of...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top