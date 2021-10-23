Week 10 Roundup: Badin routs McNick to win second straight league crown; Edgewood wins SWOC; Monroe gets share of SWBL East

The victory allowed Indians coach Jason Krause to pass Ben Hubbard and become the winningest coach in Fairfield history.

Edgewood 48, Harrison 13: The Cougars won their seventh straight game to win the Southwest Ohio Conference. Edgewood (7-2 overall) finished 5-0 in SWOC play.

Mason 28, Hamilton 21: Kaleb Johnson ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns and Elijah Givens had 138 rushing yards with a TD for Hamilton (2-6), but Mason (4-6) broke a 21-21 tie with 2:22 to play in the fourth quarter on a Nick Sailers touchdown run.

Monroe 16, Eaton 14: Monroe (8-2) stunned unbeaten Eaton, taking the lead on a field goal with four seconds to play. The win also allowed the Hornets a piece of the Southwestern Buckeye League East Division with Bellbrook.

Fenwick 41, Carroll 0: Falcons coach Mark Mueller notched his 100th career victory in the shutout win. Fenwick improved to 3-6. Carroll fell to 1-8.

Ross 21, Mount Healthy 14: Quarterback Brayden Fraasman rushed for two TDs, including the game-winning 4-yard scamper with 1:50 to play, to lead the Rams (7-2, 4-1 SWOC). Frassman also tossed an 81-yard TD pass to Ryan Iams.

Carlisle 37, Waynesville 0: Brice Naylor and Talon Borders each tallied two touchdown runs for Carlisle (5-5). Borders rushed for 176 yards and Naylor had 114.