Week 1 roundup: Huge rally lifts Big Blue to season-opening win

Hamilton stormed back from a 20-point first-quarter deficit to score a season-opening 43-28 road win over West Clermont on Friday night.
Trailing 28-8 with 1:17 left in the first quarter, Big Blue reeled off 35 unanswered points.
Hamilton senior Kaleb Johnson rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson, a Cal commit, scored on runs of 60, 59 and 40 yards. Quarterback Kerry Ware and Elijah Givens added rushing TDs for Big Blue, which totaled 351 yards on the ground.
Givens added a 74-yard fumble recovery for a TD and caught two passes for 92 yards from Ware (3-for-5, 95 yards). Jaylan Garrett added an interception for Hamilton, which faces Edgewood on Friday in its home opener at Virgil Schwarm Stadium.
Moeller 42, Lakota East 27
TJ Kathan passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in the Thunderhawks’ loss to the visiting Crusaders.
Kathman threw TD passes to Caleb Vanhosser (81 yards) and Kyle Poppe (26 yards) and scored on a 68-yard run. Kathman finished with 177 yards passing and 96 rushihng.
Eric Davis added 90 yards rushing.
Moeller QB Noan Geselbracht passed for 249 yards and three TDs.
OTHER SCORES
Badin 27, Mount Healthy 7
Fenwick 14, Franklin 2
Monroe 49, Talawanda 14
Kings 31, Middletown 6
Milford 41, Edgewood 14
Carlisle 20, Twin Valley South 0
Gamble Monttessori 31, New Miami 0