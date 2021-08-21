Week 1 roundup: Huge rally lifts Big Blue to season-opening win

TJ Kathan passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in the Thunderhawks’ loss to the visiting Crusaders.

Kathman threw TD passes to Caleb Vanhosser (81 yards) and Kyle Poppe (26 yards) and scored on a 68-yard run. Kathman finished with 177 yards passing and 96 rushihng.

Eric Davis added 90 yards rushing.

Moeller QB Noan Geselbracht passed for 249 yards and three TDs.

OTHER SCORES

Badin 27, Mount Healthy 7

Fenwick 14, Franklin 2

Monroe 49, Talawanda 14

Kings 31, Middletown 6

Milford 41, Edgewood 14

Carlisle 20, Twin Valley South 0

Gamble Monttessori 31, New Miami 0