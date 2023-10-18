WATCH: Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber cracks pair of HRs in Phillies’ playoff win

The Philadelphia Phillies are flying, and Middletown native Kyle Schwarber is a big reason why.

Schwarber mashed a pair of home runs Tuesday night to help the Phillies blank the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-0 in Game 2 of their National League Championship Series. The Phillies, who lead the series 2-0, are 7-1 in the postseason. They’ve hit 15 home runs in their last four games, and 19 total in the playoffs.

BYE BYE BALL pic.twitter.com/o1FmXsTYY5 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 18, 2023

Schwarber hit solo shots in the third and sixth innings.

The two bombs tied Schwarber with Reggie Jackson for the most postseason home runs (18) by a left-hand hitter.

THAT BALL IS SO GONE pic.twitter.com/KnoB3f2VNw — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 18, 2023

Schwarber, a 2011 Middletown High School graduate, was a member of the Cubs’ World Series winning team in 2016