WATCH: Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber cracks pair of HRs in Phillies’ playoff win

The Philadelphia Phillies are flying, and Middletown native Kyle Schwarber is a big reason why.

Schwarber mashed a pair of home runs Tuesday night to help the Phillies blank the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-0 in Game 2 of their National League Championship Series. The Phillies, who lead the series 2-0, are 7-1 in the postseason. They’ve hit 15 home runs in their last four games, and 19 total in the playoffs.

Schwarber hit solo shots in the third and sixth innings.

The two bombs tied Schwarber with Reggie Jackson for the most postseason home runs (18) by a left-hand hitter.

Schwarber, a 2011 Middletown High School graduate, was a member of the Cubs’ World Series winning team in 2016

