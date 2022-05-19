journal-news logo
X

Votto will make second rehab appearance for Dragons at Day Air Ball Park

Joey Votto takes batting practice for the Dayton Dragons at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Nick Falzerano/CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Joey Votto takes batting practice for the Dayton Dragons at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Nick Falzerano/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By
47 minutes ago
Reds first baseman could return to big leagues on Friday

Joey Votto will make his second rehab appearance with the Dayton Dragons on Thursday, the team announced.

The Dragons play a doubleheader against the Quad City River Bandits at Day Air Ball Park. Votto is expected to start the first game, which begins at 5:35 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The Reds were also postponed by rain Wednesday and play on the road against the Cleveland Guardians at 1:10 p.m. Thursday before starting a series in Votto’s hometown, Toronto, on Friday.

Votto went 1-for-4 Tuesday for the Dragons in an 8-7 loss to Quad Cities. Dayton’s game Wednesday was postponed by rain.

Explore» ASK HAL: It’s no slump, Reds simply aren’t good

Votto has been on the COVID injured list since May 3. He hit .122 in his first 22 games with the Reds.

Votto is the the 38th Reds player to complete an injury rehab assignment with the Dragons, and the second of 2022. Luis Castillo served as the Dragons starting pitcher on April 24.

Votto played two seasons (2004-05) for the Dragons and returned to Dayton for rehab assignments in 2009 and 2012.

In Other News
1
Funeral service for Adreian Payne will take place in Dayton
2
Burrow feeling ‘great’ getting back into Bengals offseason workouts
3
OSU’s Ryan Day gets pay raise, contract extension through 2028
4
Adam Eaton’s MLB career is over, and he ‘wouldn’t change anything’
5
Bengals teammate still expects to see Bates on the field this season

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top