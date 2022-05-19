Votto will make second rehab appearance for Dragons at Day Air Ball Park

Joey Votto will make his second rehab appearance with the Dayton Dragons on Thursday, the team announced.
The Dragons play a doubleheader against the Quad City River Bandits at Day Air Ball Park. Votto is expected to start the first game, which begins at 5:35 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.
The Reds were also postponed by rain Wednesday and play on the road against the Cleveland Guardians at 1:10 p.m. Thursday before starting a series in Votto’s hometown, Toronto, on Friday.
Votto went 1-for-4 Tuesday for the Dragons in an 8-7 loss to Quad Cities. Dayton’s game Wednesday was postponed by rain.
Votto has been on the COVID injured list since May 3. He hit .122 in his first 22 games with the Reds.
Votto is the the 38th Reds player to complete an injury rehab assignment with the Dragons, and the second of 2022. Luis Castillo served as the Dragons starting pitcher on April 24.
Votto played two seasons (2004-05) for the Dragons and returned to Dayton for rehab assignments in 2009 and 2012.
About the Author