Votto ejected after 1st inning of what may be final game with Reds

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By Associated Press
29 minutes ago
X

ST. LOUIS — If Sunday winds up as Joey Votto’s final game with the Cincinnati Reds, it was a short one.

The 40-year-old first baseman was ejected by plate umpire Shane Livensparger after the first inning of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Votto was given a brief ovation during his at-bat in the top half, struck out on a foul and returned to the dugout without argument.

Before the top of the second, Votto came onto the field trailed by Bell and had a conversation with Livensparger, who was joined by third base umpire Phil Cuzzi. Votto returned to the dugout and headed to the clubhouse, The ejection was the 15th of Votto’s career.

Tyler Stephenson replaced Votto at first base in the bottom of the second.

Votto is completing a $251.5 million, 12-year contract. The 2010 NL MVP has not said whether he intends to play next season.

Votto hit .202 with 14 homers and 38 RBIs this season. He didn’t make his season debut until June 19 after a 10-month absence that followed an operation to repair his left biceps and rotator cuff.

A six-time All-Star, Votto has a .294 average with 356 homers and 1,144 RBIs in 17 seasons.

The Reds lost the game, 4-3.

In Other News
1
Reds fall to Cardinals in season finale
2
Lamar Jackson has 4 TDs as Ravens roll past Browns
3
Henry runs for TD, throws for score as Titans rout Bengals
4
Bengals at Titans: 5 things to know about Sunday’s game
5
Ask Hal: What should the Reds do with Joey Votto in 2024?

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top