The streak is over. Miami stuns UC in overtime to win back Victory Bell.

CINCINNATI — The streak stops at 16. The Victory Bell is back in Oxford.

The Miami Redhawks won their first game since 2005 in the annual “Battle for the Victory Bell” series with the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, coming from behind for a 31-24 overtime win on Carson Field at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium on Saturday.

Redshirt-junior quarterback Brett Gabbert completed an 8-yard fade pattern pass to fifth-year senior wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. near the end zone’s left sideline on the first overtime possession.

Miami senior cornerback Yahsyn McKee blocked sophomore Carter Brown’s 35-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in regulation to force the third overtime in the series that dates back to 1888. The first two were in 1996 and 1997 and sealed the upset with an end zone interception on fourth down.

Miami redshirt-junior Graham Nicholson kicked a game-tying 20-yard field with 5:10 left, completing an 88-yard drive helped along by two Bearcat pass interference penalties.

According to mcubed.net, Miami now is 1-4 against teams that played in the Big 12 at the time of the games. Cincinnati is in its first season in the Big 12.

The series stands 60-60-7.

While Miami mainly was concerned with stopping junior running back Corey Kiner, senior running back Ryan Montgomery picked up 104 yards on 20 carries. He gained a combined 17 on seven carries in the Bearcats’ first two games.

Senior quarterback Emory Jones was 18-of-34 for 265 passing yards as the Bearcats outgained Miami, 538-360, in total offense.

Gabbert led the RedHawks with 75 yards on nine carries and finished 12-of-20 for 237 yards through the air.

Gabbert was slow to get up after a 19-yard scramble to the Cincinnati one-yard line that ended in a hard, headfirst slide. Redshirt-sophomore Aveon Smith came in for one play before Gabbert returned to hand off to junior running back Kevin Davis for a go-ahead touchdown and with 3:01 left in the third quarter.

Miami faced three first-and-goal situations in regulation and forced Cincinnati to settle for field goals in each, including Carter Brown’s 23-yard kick for a 16-14 lead with 7:23 left in the third quarter.

Junior wide receiver Gage Lavardain, the transfer from Southeast Louisiana, and Gabbert hooked up on a 79-yard touchdown pass on the first offensive play of the game, helping Miami take a 7-0 lead just 15 seconds into the game.

The touchdown catch was Lavardain’s fourth of the season.

The Bearcats responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive to tie the score with 11:47 left in the first quarter.

Gabbert missed fifth-year senior wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. on the first play of the next possession and was intercepted by Bryon Threats, but Miami held at its 1 with third-year sophomore safety Silas Walters stopping Corey Kiner for a two-yard loss on fourth down.

Cincinnati took the lead on Brown’s 28-yard field goal with 1:40 left in the first quarter, but Miami came back on Gabbert’s third-and-12 17-yard touchdown pass to redshirt-freshman wide receiver Javon Tracy with 9:22 left in the second quarter. Gabbert kept the drive alive with a 26-yard run to the Bearcats’ 15-yard line on fourth-and-five.

The RedHawks again held on second- and third-and-goal at their own 5, forcing the Bearcats to settle for a Brown 23-yard field goal with 1:55 left before halftime.

Miami had one more chance to score before halftime when redshirt-sophomore middle linebacker Corban Hondru intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards to the Cincinnati 22-yard line with 1:01 left in the half, but Lavardain lost a fumble on the first play with 54 seconds left.

The Bearcats gained 259 yards on 40 plays before halftime. The RedHawks gained 183 on 24 during a penalty-free half.

A penalty on Miami for having too many players on the field negated redshirt-junior Matt Salopek’s interception on Cincinnati’s first possession of the second half.