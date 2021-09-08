journal-news logo
X

University of Cincinnati applies to Big 12

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 20: Desmond Ridder #9 of the Cincinnati Bearcats throws a pass in the second quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field on October 20, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Caption
PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 20: Desmond Ridder #9 of the Cincinnati Bearcats throws a pass in the second quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field on October 20, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Sports
By WCPO-TV staff
38 minutes ago

The University of Cincinnati officially submitted its application to join the Big 12, and a university official with knowledge of the process expects the school to be accepted into the conference on Friday.

The Big 12 isn’t just a higher profile league than the NCAA American Athletic Conference — the payouts are higher, too. And it’s a move a lot of Bearcats fans have been waiting for.

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes: Former QB who spent time in Dayton area dies at 80
2
Where the Reds stand in playoff race with 22 games left
3
Former Buckeye Hubbard hopes to be Bengals’ captain ‘for many years’
4
Ohio State football: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day previews Oregon Ducks
5
Ohio State Buckeyes climb one spot in AP poll
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top