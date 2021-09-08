University of Cincinnati applies to Big 12

The University of Cincinnati officially submitted its application to join the Big 12, and a university official with knowledge of the process expects the school to be accepted into the conference on Friday.
The Big 12 isn’t just a higher profile league than the NCAA American Athletic Conference — the payouts are higher, too. And it’s a move a lot of Bearcats fans have been waiting for.
