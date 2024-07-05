Trotwood-Madison lineman commits to SEC school

Jermiel Atkins picks Kentucky after narrowing his choices to three schools in early June

Trotwood-Madison offensive tackle Jermiel Atkins announced his commitment to the Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday.

The 6-foot-8, 300-pound Atkins is the 19th-ranked 2025 prospect in Ohio, according to 247Sports.com. He ranks 47th in the nation among offensive tackles.

Atkins picked Kentucky over a final three that also included Minnesota and Virginia Tech. He narrowed his choices to three schools in early June.

Kentucky’s 2025 recruiting class includes another area prospect. Northmont defensive end Cedric Works Jr. committed to Kentucky last week.

Kentucky has the 16th-ranked class in the country, according to 247Sports.com. Atkins is the 17th player to commit to UK from the class of 2025.

Other area players to commit to a Division I FBS schools from the class of 2025 include: Bellefontaine quarterback Tavien St. Clair (Ohio State); Lakota West tight end Luca Gilbert; Hamilton defensive lineman Trey Verdon (Iowa State); Wayne quarterback Tyrell Lewis (Arkansas State); Wayne receiver Ka’maurri Smith (Cincinnati); Wayne receiver Teaunn Hunter (Kent State); and Lakota West tight end/defensive lineman Vincent Giordano (Bowling Green).

Also on Thursday, Isiah Stoudemire, an offensive lineman from Stebbins, committed to Western Kentucky University.

