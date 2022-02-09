Hamburger icon
Toppin, Kennard to take part in All-Star Saturday Night contests

Obi Toppin interview: Jan. 5, 2021

By David Jablonski
24 minutes ago
Events will be held in Cleveland later this month

Former Dayton Flyers star Obi Toppin will compete in the Slam Dunk Contest on All-Star Saturday Night for the second straight year, the NBA announced Tuesday night, and Franklin High School graduate Luke Kennard will participate in the 3-Point Contest for the first time.

The events, which will air on TNT, will be held Feb. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The NBA All-Star Game takes place the next day.

Toppin and Kennard have returned to the area during this season. Toppin attended a Dayton game against Virginia Commonwealth at UD Arena on Jan. 5. Kennard had his number retired by Franklin on Feb. 1.

Toppin finished second in the dunk contest last season. This is his second year in the NBA. He’s averaging 7.4 points in 15.5 minutes per game after averaging 4.1 in 11.0 minutes per game as a rookie. He has 34 dunks this season.

Explore» UD NEWS: 2022 Hall of Fame class announced

Kennard, who’s in his fifth season in the NBA and second season with the Los Angeles Clippers, is averaging a career-best 2.7 made 3-pointers per game. He’s shooting 42.8% percent from 3-point range. That’s tied for sixth in the NBA, and it would be his second-best percentage.

Here’s a complete list of participants in the two contests:

3-Point Contest: CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans; Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks; Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls; Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies; Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves; Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors; Luke Kennard, Los Angels Clippers; and Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets.

Dunk Contest: Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic; Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors; Obi Toppin, New York Knicks; Jalen Green, Houston Rockets.

Luke Kennard reflects on his NBA Draft experience

About the Author

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

