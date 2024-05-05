Tipp City’s Salyer wins second straight Flyin’ to the Pig Marathon

Back-to-back.
Tipp City’s Jason Salyer won his second straight Flying Pig Marathon on Sunday in Cincinnati. Salyer’s winning time was 2:26.01.
Salyer, 33, is the first repeat champ in the men’s race since Sergio Reyes won three straight (2013-2015).
Salyer, who runs for Dayton Track Club, also is a two-time winner of the Air Force Marathon (2022-23) and won the Toledo GlLass City marathon in 2023. He competed in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trails in Orlando in February.
Flying Pig Marathon Men’s Champion: Jason Salyer!— WLWT (@WLWT) May 5, 2024
Dayton Track Club made it a sweep of the marathon Sunday with Olivia Anger’s win in the women’s race. Anger, of Bellbrook, crossed the line in a winning time of 2:43.22.
Flying Pig Marathon Women's Champion: Olivia Anger! 🐷— WLWT (@WLWT) May 5, 2024
She crossed the Finish Swine in a time of 2:43:22. https://t.co/yDO8HiqxVo pic.twitter.com/0RbPZEdeNm
