‘Time is of the essence’ for Reds

“It’s not fun to lose early in the season. It’s not fun to lose close games, and we’ve had a number of them that could have turned on a sac fly or the bounce of a ball. More often than not, the bounce hasn’t gone our way. That’s part of baseball. Here soon we’ve got to see this team take their destiny into their own hands and they’ve got all the talent to do it.”

Williams defended the Reds bullpen, which has earned most of the criticism this season. As a group, the relievers are 1-4 with a 5.84 ERA, which ranks 12th in the National League.

“We haven’t scored a lot of runs recently, and that has put a lot of pressure on the bullpen,” Williams said. “The performance of the starting pitching has been so good that when we’ve given up runs later in the game, it’s felt a lot worse because we’ve put up a lot of zeroes there. The bullpen, we’ve got some good pitchers there."

While the relievers have given up a few too many home runs, Williams said, the analytics show there’s a big gap between what the relievers’ ERAs should be and what they are. In other words, the relievers have been a bit unlucky.

Also, the group has thrown 37 innings, the eighth-lowest total in baseball. Williams said it’s a small sample size.

“These guys have track records,” Williams said. “We’re going to put them in a position to win. We believe in our pitching coaches. We believe in these guys as pitchers and players.”

