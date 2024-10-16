This week’s high school football computer ratings: Is your team in playoff position?

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every week beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 27, when 448 schools — the top 16 in each region — will qualify for the playoffs.
DIVISION I
Region 1 - 1. Mentor (8-0) 21.9758, 2. Canton McKinley (6-2) 19.4615, 3. Perrysburg (7-1) 18.825, 4. Lakewood St. Edward (5-3) 16.6645, 5. Tol. Whitmer (6-2) 16.475, 6. Lorain (7-1) 11.8567, 7. Massillon Jackson (5-3) 11.4625, 8. Strongsville (5-3) 10.5875, 9. Cleveland Heights (4-4) 9.0934, 10. Findlay (3-5) 6.85, 11. Brunswick (3-5) 5.8625, 12. Medina (2-6) 3.9, 13. Parma Normandy (2-6) 3.8643, 14. Berea-Midpark (1-7) 2.6625, 15. Cle. John Marshall (2-6) 2.4538, 16. Cle. St. Ignatius (1-7) 1.4125, 17t. Elyria (0-8) 0, 17t. Canton GlenOak (0-8) 0
Region 2 - 1. Galloway Westland (7-1) 16.3625, 2. Kettering Fairmont (6-2) 15.5625, 3. Centerville (5-3) 15, 4. Springfield (5-3) 14.3415, 5. Hilliard Davidson (6-2) 13.8024, 6. Lebanon (5-3) 11.525, 7. Springboro (5-3) 10.65, 8. Huber Hts. Wayne (4-4) 9.4375, 9. Middletown (4-4) 8.0875, 10. Dublin Jerome (3-5) 4.9375, 11. Clayton Northmont (2-6) 4.8625, 12. Marysville (2-6) 3.575, 13. Hilliard Bradley (2-6) 2.925, 14. Beavercreek (3-5) 2.6181, 15. Grove City Central Crossing (1-7) 2.3375, 16. Dublin Coffman (1-7) 1.3, 17. Hilliard Darby (0-8) 0
Region 3 - 1. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (7-1) 21.5875, 2. Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-2) 19.9375, 3. Pickerington Central (6-2) 19.0429, 4. Upper Arlington (6-2) 18.6625, 5. Pickerington North (7-1) 16.5461, 6. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (6-2) 15.9, 7. Gahanna Lincoln (6-2) 15.0625, 8. Delaware Hayes (6-2) 14.3125, 9. Grove City (6-2) 13.5125, 10. Groveport-Madison (4-4) 13.2, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy (7-1) 10.575, 12. Westerville North (4-4) 10.275, 13. Newark (5-3) 9.9875, 14. Reynoldsburg (4-4) 8.675, 15. Lancaster (3-5) 4.0802, 16. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (2-6) 2.4875, 17t. Thomas Worthington (0-8) 0
Region 4 - 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (7-1) 24.6294, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (8-0) 22.8125, 3. Hamilton (6-2) 20.2625, 4. Cin. Princeton (6-2) 19.775, 5. West Chester Lakota West (7-1) 19.0375, 6. Cin. St. Xavier (5-3) 17.9659, 7. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (6-2) 15.825, 8. Cincinnati West Clermont (5-3) 14.1375, 9. Cin. Elder (4-4) 13.148, 10. Mason (4-4) 9, 11. Milford (3-5) 5.4125, 12. Cin. Oak Hills (3-5) 4.325, 13. Fairfield (2-6) 2.275, 14. Morrow Little Miami (1-7) 1.4625, 15t. Cin. Sycamore (1-7) 0.8125, 15t. Cin. Walnut Hills (1-7) 0.8125, 17t. Cin. Colerain (0-8) 0, 17t. Cin. Western Hills (0-8) 0
DIVISION II
Region 5 - 1. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (8-0) 26.075, 2. Green (6-2) 17.4125, 3. Akron Archbishop Hoban (6-2) 16.0026, 4. Austintown-Fitch (6-2) 14.45, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (6-2) 14.0455, 6. Hudson (5-3) 14.0125, 7. Warren G. Harding (6-2) 13.3, 8. Boardman (5-3) 12.7184, 9. Painesville Riverside (4-4) 11.875, 10. Uniontown Lake (5-3) 11.1742, 11. North Canton Hoover (5-3) 10.0625, 12. Willoughby South (3-5) 9.1187, 13. Akron Firestone (3-5) 7.1125, 14. Cle. John Adams (5-1) 5.9384, 15. Louisville (3-5) 5.8769, 16. Solon (2-6) 5.8625, 17. Twinsburg (3-5) 5.7875, 18. Eastlake North (3-5) 5.475, 19. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (3-5) 4.9125, 20. Mayfield (3-5) 4.5732
Region 6 - 1. Avon (8-0) 24.3625, 2. Medina Highland (8-0) 22.2125, 3. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (8-0) 20.7, 4. Wadsworth (8-0) 20.5625, 5. North Ridgeville (7-1) 17.3625, 6. Olmsted Falls (6-2) 16.0271, 7. Oregon Clay (6-2) 15.675, 8. Amherst Steele (6-2) 15.5875, 9. Sandusky (5-3) 14.2625, 10. Avon Lake (5-3) 13.7235, 11. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (6-2) 12.4271, 12. Cle. Rhodes (4-3) 11.4762, 13. Fremont Ross (3-5) 8.875, 14. Tol. Start (5-3) 8.775, 15. North Olmsted (3-5) 7.8875, 16. Lakewood (4-4) 7.3049, 17. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-5) 6.85, 18. North Royalton (3-5) 6.4, 19. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (2-6) 3.95, 20. Westlake (2-6) 3.5972
Region 7 - 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (7-1) 20.625, 2. Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-0) 20.275, 3. Ashland (8-0) 17.9426, 4. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (7-1) 17.5383, 5. Canal Winchester (6-2) 16.2375, 6. Ashville Teays Valley (5-3) 14.9375, 7. Massillon Washington (5-2) 14.2469, 8. Cols. Briggs (5-3) 9.2, 9. Cols. Northland (5-3) 8.1875, 10. New Albany (3-5) 8.1375, 11. Cols. St. Charles (4-4) 7.625, 12. Massillon Perry (3-5) 7.4625, 13. Pataskala Licking Hts. (3-5) 6.7625, 14. Worthington Kilbourne (4-4) 6.725, 15. Westerville South (3-5) 4.975, 16. Cols. Franklin Hts. (3-5) 4.0682, 17. Logan (1-7) 3.1625, 18. Wooster (2-6) 3.025, 19. Mount Vernon (2-6) 2.5625, 20. Marion Harding (1-7) 1.8
Region 8 - 1. Cin. Anderson (8-0) 24.4625, 2. Xenia (8-0) 21.7125, 3. Harrison (7-1) 20.2765, 4. Kings Mills Kings (6-2) 16.1125, 5. Cin. Mount Healthy (6-2) 15.975, 6. Cin. LaSalle (6-2) 15.6569, 7. Hamilton Badin (6-2) 13.95, 8. Vandalia Butler (6-2) 13.9, 9. Lima Senior (8-0) 12.9375, 10. Cin. Aiken (5-2) 8.8003, 11. Cin. Withrow (3-5) 8.287, 12. Monroe (4-4) 8.175, 13. Troy (4-4) 6.9375, 14. Sidney (4-4) 6.8875, 15. Riverside Stebbins (4-4) 5.0625, 16. Loveland (3-5) 4.975, 17. Trotwood-Madison (3-5) 4.725, 18. Piqua (3-5) 4.4375, 19. Cin. Turpin (2-6) 2.925, 20. Day. Belmont (4-4) 2.625, 21. Trenton Edgewood (1-7) 2.3375, 22. Fairborn (3-5) 2.125
DIVISION III
Region 9 - 1. Youngstown Ursuline (7-1) 21.0902, 2. Aurora (8-0) 19.5125, 3. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (8-0) 18.9125, 4. Gates Mills Hawken (7-1) 15.2696, 5. Chardon (5-2) 14.3994, 6. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (6-2) 14.05, 7. Chagrin Falls Kenston (5-3) 14.0383, 8. Geneva (7-1) 13.9, 9. Maple Hts. (6-2) 12.2768, 10. Madison (6-2) 11.7513, 11. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-2) 10.2778, 12. Bedford (4-3) 10.1429, 13. Tallmadge (5-3) 9.725, 14. Youngstown Chaney (3-4) 8.7208, 15. Hunting Valley University School (3-5) 8.0319, 16. Canfield (3-4) 8.0161, 17. Youngstown East (4-3) 5.945, 18. Painesville Harvey (4-4) 5.85, 19. Akron East (4-4) 5.2334, 20. Lyndhurst Brush (2-6) 4.2658
Region 10 - 1. Tol. Central Cath. (7-1) 17.9539, 2. Cle. Benedictine (6-2) 16.9414, 3. Rocky River (7-1) 16.4125, 4. Medina Buckeye (7-1) 15.55, 5. Maumee (6-2) 10.775, 6. Defiance (5-3) 10.2, 7. Richfield Revere (5-3) 9.05, 8. Bowling Green (5-3) 7.4, 9. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-4) 7.358, 10. Copley (4-4) 7.1875, 11. Grafton Midview (4-4) 7.1, 12. Lexington (4-4) 6.6625, 13. Parma Hts. Holy Name (3-4) 6.5476, 14. Norwalk (2-6) 6.0375, 15. Rocky River Lutheran West (2-6) 5.6625, 16. Tiffin Columbian (3-5) 5.1008, 17. Lima Shawnee (2-6) 4.4125, 18. Cle. Central Cath. (2-6) 4.1888, 19. Mansfield Senior (1-7) 3.3916, 20. Tol. Rogers (3-5) 3.275
Region 11 - 1. Cols. Bishop Watterson (8-0) 23.0107, 2. Steubenville (7-0) 22.3206, 3. The Plains Athens (8-0) 18.3375, 4. Dresden Tri-Valley (8-0) 17.8668, 5. Newark Licking Valley (7-1) 16.2172, 6. Granville (7-1) 16.1625, 7. Dover (6-2) 14.9923, 8. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-2) 13.575, 9. Jackson (6-2) 12.4375, 10. Delaware Buckeye Valley (5-3) 11.9343, 11. Carrollton (6-2) 11.1625, 12. Wintersville Indian Creek (7-1) 10.9271, 13. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-4) 10.325, 14. Thornville Sheridan (6-2) 10.2386, 15. Cols. Linden McKinley (5-3) 10.175, 16. Cols. Hamilton Township (5-3) 9.6875, 17. New Philadelphia (5-3) 8.9826, 18. Cols. Independence (3-5) 8.8125, 19. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-4) 8.15, 20. Circleville (3-5) 7.0375
Region 12 - 1. Tipp City Tippecanoe (8-0) 21.475, 2. Bellbrook (7-1) 17.5625, 3. Batavia (7-1) 17.3375, 4. Wapakoneta (8-0) 16.8625, 5. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (7-1) 15.8202, 6. London (8-0) 14.1, 7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (6-2) 13.6875, 8. St. Marys Memorial (6-2) 12.6875, 9. Bellefontaine (6-2) 12.3125, 10. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-3) 10.2, 11. Franklin (4-4) 8.7875, 12. Celina (5-3) 8.6875, 13. Oxford Talawanda (3-5) 7.7625, 14. Wilmington (4-4) 7.3125, 15. Hamilton Ross (3-5) 7.0875, 16. Day. Meadowdale (6-2) 6.8278, 17. Day. Carroll (4-4) 6.825, 18. Cin. Hughes (4-4) 5.3635, 19. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-5) 5.1, 20. Goshen (2-6) 3.9388
DIVISION IV
Region 13 - 1. Mentor Lake Cath. (8-0) 21.2311, 2. Perry (7-1) 19.5125, 3. Struthers (6-1) 17.2971, 4. Streetsboro (8-0) 16.1125, 5. Cle. Glenville (5-3) 15.9259, 6. Beloit West Branch (8-0) 14.4337, 7. Mogadore Field (7-1) 13.775, 8. Canal Fulton Northwest (6-2) 13, 9. Norton (5-3) 12.65, 10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (7-1) 11.3712, 11. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-3) 9.5204, 12. Pepper Pike Orange (5-3) 9.125, 13. Hubbard (5-3) 8.9464, 14. Akron Buchtel (3-5) 7.541, 15. Ravenna (3-5) 5.75, 16. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (2-6) 4.9942, 17. Jefferson Area (2-6) 4.45, 18. Salem (2-6) 3.55, 19. Peninsula Woodridge (2-6) 3.15, 20. Chesterland West Geauga (2-6) 2.8125
Region 14 - 1. Sandusky Perkins (7-1) 20.4091, 2. Ontario (8-0) 18.6625, 3. Shelby (8-0) 17.35, 4. Lorain Clearview (6-1) 13.746, 5. Vermilion (7-1) 12.625, 6. Caledonia River Valley (5-3) 10.9125, 7. Galion (5-3) 10.0125, 8. Clyde (5-3) 9.975, 9. Ottawa-Glandorf (4-4) 9.25, 10. Bay Village Bay (4-4) 8.675, 11. Tontogany Otsego (4-4) 8.525, 12. Lodi Cloverleaf (4-4) 7.916, 13. Napoleon (4-4) 7.8375, 14. Orrville (4-4) 7.525, 15. Upper Sandusky (4-4) 5.8875, 16. Elida (2-6) 5.625, 17. Van Wert (3-5) 5.2375, 18. Bellville Clear Fork (2-6) 4.2875, 19. Oberlin Firelands (2-6) 4.0842, 20. Sheffield Brookside (3-5) 3.4192
Region 15 - 1. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-0) 22.45, 2. St. Clairsville (8-0) 19.2955, 3. Chillicothe Unioto (7-1) 14.75, 4. Cols. East (7-1) 14.6345, 5. New Lexington (7-1) 13.822, 6. Circleville Logan Elm (5-3) 10.4, 7. Waverly (5-3) 9.475, 8. Lancaster Fairfield Union (4-4) 8.9375, 9. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-4) 8.7125, 10. East Liverpool (4-4) 7.779, 11. Canton South (3-5) 7.325, 12. Millersburg West Holmes (4-4) 6.9, 13. Duncan Falls Philo (4-4) 6.8074, 14. Cols. Bishop Ready (4-4) 6.3375, 15. Lisbon Beaver (3-5) 5.8661, 16. Marengo Highland (3-5) 5.2375, 17. Williamsport Westfall (3-5) 4.7, 18. Cols. Marion-Franklin (2-6) 4.5568, 19. McArthur Vinton County (3-5) 4.45, 20. Heath (3-5) 3.0625
Region 16 - 1. Cin. Wyoming (8-0) 18.9875, 2. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-2) 16.875, 3. Germantown Valley View (6-2) 14.4875, 4. Eaton (7-1) 13.6375, 5. Cin. Indian Hill (7-1) 13.4875, 6. Urbana (6-2) 12.3125, 7. Springfield Kenton Ridge (7-1) 11.9375, 8. Cin. Taft (6-2) 11.852, 9. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (7-1) 11.1572, 10. New Richmond (5-3) 10.3, 11. Cleves Taylor (6-2) 9.5221, 12t. Brookville (5-3) 8.8, 12t. Cin. Shroder (5-3) 8.8, 14. Day. Northridge (5-3) 7.8625, 15. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-5) 7.8375, 16. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (4-4) 6.5104, 17. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-6) 5.8314, 18. Reading (4-4) 5.7309, 19. Springfield Northwestern (5-3) 5.725, 20. Bethel-Tate (4-4) 4.9293
DIVISION V
Region 17 - 1. Canfield South Range (8-0) 19.1559, 2. Akron Manchester (8-0) 18.0625, 3. Sugarcreek Garaway (7-1) 12.4974, 4. Burton Berkshire (6-2) 11.7109, 5. Chagrin Falls (5-3) 11.7015, 6. Richmond Edison (6-2) 11.4694, 7. Columbiana Crestview (7-1) 11.075, 8. Poland Seminary (6-2) 10.8712, 9. Garrettsville Garfield (7-1) 10.225, 10. Girard (4-4) 9.2197, 11. Martins Ferry (7-1) 7.7462, 12. Cortland Lakeview (4-4) 6.8878, 13. Mantua Crestwood (5-3) 6.1098, 14. Canton Central Cath. (4-4) 5.9583, 15. Garfield Hts. Trinity (5-3) 5.9579, 16. Youngstown Liberty (3-5) 4.75, 17. Navarre Fairless (3-5) 4.5875, 18. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-4) 4.0322, 19. Apple Creek Waynedale (2-6) 3.55, 20. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (2-6) 2.9
Region 18 - 1. Milan Edison (8-0) 18.1125, 2. Liberty Center (8-0) 17.8, 3. Oak Harbor (8-0) 16.1625, 4. Pemberville Eastwood (8-0) 13.9125, 5. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-1) 13.725, 6. Wooster Triway (6-2) 13.5125, 7. Creston Norwayne (7-1) 12.8125, 8. LaGrange Keystone (6-1) 12.5635, 9. Genoa Area (5-3) 11.25, 10. Johnstown (7-1) 10.875, 11. Archbold (5-3) 10.6125, 12. Delta (6-2) 8.7625, 13. Fairview Park Fairview (5-3) 7.6755, 14. Fredericktown (5-3) 7.675, 15. Utica (4-4) 6.6375, 16. Johnstown Northridge (4-4) 5.9, 17. Millbury Lake (3-5) 5.475, 18. Howard East Knox (4-4) 4.6875, 19. Northwood (4-4) 3.8648, 20. Wellington (3-5) 3.1932, 21. Fostoria (2-6) 2.55
Region 19 - 1. Ironton (7-1) 19.1237, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (6-1) 17.886, 3. Barnesville (8-0) 16.5253, 4. Proctorville Fairland (7-1) 16.4336, 5. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (8-0) 14.9735, 6. Portsmouth (6-2) 14.1059, 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (5-3) 12.975, 8. Belmont Union Local (7-1) 12.5, 9. Cols. Africentric (5-3) 11.45, 10. Nelsonville-York (6-2) 11.3, 11. Zanesville West Muskingum (5-2) 10.8889, 12. Piketon (5-3) 9.4625, 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-2) 8.5361, 14. Wheelersburg (4-4) 7.7045, 15. Chillicothe Zane Trace (4-4) 7.4875, 16. Wellston (5-3) 6.975, 17. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-4) 6.7875, 18. McDermott Northwest (4-4) 5.3625, 19. Crooksville (4-4) 4.8668, 20. Worthington Christian (3-5) 4.525, 21. KIPP Columbus (1-7) 2.9097
Region 20 - 1. Jamestown Greeneview (8-0) 16.8, 2. Camden Preble Shawnee (8-0) 13.4125, 3. Waynesville (6-2) 13.05, 4. West Liberty-Salem (7-1) 12.825, 5. Lima Bath (5-3) 9.85, 6. Lewistown Indian Lake (6-2) 9.5, 7. Williamsburg (7-1) 9.4247, 8. Carlisle (4-4) 8.625, 9. Versailles (5-3) 8.525, 10. Casstown Miami East (5-3) 8.375, 11. West Milton Milton-Union (5-3) 7.8, 12. Cin. Madeira (3-5) 6.9255, 13. Marion Pleasant (4-4) 6.8049, 14. Arcanum (4-4) 5.8625, 15. Middletown Madison (3-5) 5.6625, 16. St. Paris Graham Local (2-6) 4.1, 17. Richwood North Union (2-6) 3.4875, 18. Cin. Clark Montessori (4-4) 3.2996, 19. Cin. North College Hill (2-3) 2.2882, 20. Cin. Mariemont (2-6) 1.475
DIVISION VI
Region 21 - 1. Kirtland (8-0) 20.9552, 2. New Middletown Springfield (6-2) 10.925, 3. Andover Pymatuning Valley (7-1) 10.824, 4. Dalton (5-3) 10.1875, 5. Columbia Station Columbia (6-2) 9.7296, 6. Toronto (6-2) 9.3512, 7. Smithville (6-2) 8.925, 8. Leavittsburg LaBrae (6-2) 8.1375, 9. Hanoverton United (7-1) 8.1105, 10. Youngstown Valley Christian (6-2) 6.9419, 11. Wickliffe (5-3) 6.7398, 12. Sullivan Black River (4-4) 5.2563, 13. Mineral Ridge (4-4) 5.1375, 14. Rittman (4-4) 4.55, 15. Rootstown (4-4) 3.0125, 16. Mogadore (3-5) 2.4247, 17. Brookfield (2-6) 2.325, 18. Doylestown Chippewa (2-6) 2.0875, 19. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (1-7) 2.0375, 20. Massillon Tuslaw (2-6) 2.0221
Region 22 - 1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (7-0) 16.4444, 2. Bluffton (8-0) 13.0625, 3. Huron (6-2) 10.575, 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-2) 10.25, 5. Sherwood Fairview (6-2) 9.5625, 6. Tol. Ottawa Hills (6-1) 9.4805, 7. Collins Western Reserve (6-2) 8.875, 8. Attica Seneca East (5-3) 8.4125, 9. Spencerville (4-4) 8.025, 10. Defiance Tinora (5-3) 7.825, 11. Elmore Woodmore (4-3) 7.5873, 12. Carey (4-4) 7.5676, 13. Paulding (6-2) 6.375, 14. Castalia Margaretta (3-5) 5.6722, 15. Van Buren (4-4) 5.5875, 16. Metamora Evergreen (4-4) 5.4943, 17. Harrod Allen East (4-4) 4.8125, 18. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-5) 4.675, 19. Convoy Crestview (3-5) 3.3375, 20. Ashland Crestview (3-5) 3.2437
Region 23 - 1. Grandview Hts. (8-0) 16.9552, 2. Galion Northmor (8-0) 16.075, 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-1) 12.6244, 4. Beverly Fort Frye (6-2) 12.3628, 5. Waterford (6-2) 11.675, 6. Grove City Christian (7-1) 10.5732, 7. Newcomerstown (7-1) 10.2822, 8. Reedsville Eastern (6-2) 9.8646, 9. Woodsfield Monroe Central (7-1) 9.5599, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (6-2) 9.3875, 11. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (6-2) 8.6667, 12. Caldwell (4-4) 7.975, 13. Centerburg (5-3) 7.3625, 14. Mechanicsburg (5-3) 6.8, 15. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (5-3) 6.1, 16. Lore City Buckeye Trail (4-4) 5.45, 17. West Jefferson (3-5) 4.5375, 18. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-6) 4.1, 19. Mount Gilead (2-6) 4, 20. Sugar Grove Berne Union (2-6) 3.4375
Region 24 - 1. Coldwater (8-0) 18.45, 2. Anna (5-3) 11.775, 3. Portsmouth West (6-2) 11.125, 4. Cin. Country Day (6-1) 10.1477, 5. Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-1) 9.9, 6. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (7-1) 9.3466, 7. Springfield Northeastern (5-3) 6.125, 8. Ironton Rock Hill (6-2) 5.9773, 9. Chesapeake (5-3) 5.7883, 10. Miamisburg Day. Christian (4-3) 5.4107, 11. Covington (3-5) 4.5808, 12. Cin. Deer Park (3-5) 4.325, 13. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-4) 4.2319, 14. London Madison-Plains (4-4) 4.2, 15. Lima Perry (4-4) 3.9625, 16. New Paris National Trail (4-4) 3.7125, 17. Frankfort Adena (3-5) 3.4125, 18. Lucasville Valley (2-6) 3.3472, 19. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-6) 3.1354, 20. Blanchester (2-6) 3.1187
DIVISION VII
Region 25 - 1. Berlin Center Western Reserve (7-1) 15.3875, 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (8-0) 14.2, 3. Monroeville (8-0) 14.125, 4. Malvern (7-1) 13.7, 5. Warren John F. Kennedy (7-1) 13.3125, 6. McDonald (6-2) 8.4931, 7. Windham (8-0) 8.2642, 8. Salineville Southern (4-4) 6.975, 9. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-4) 6.8175, 10. Lowellville (5-3) 6.3264, 11. Norwalk St. Paul (4-4) 5.5375, 12. East Palestine (5-3) 5.1408, 13. Independence (3-5) 4.6433, 14. Crestline (4-4) 4.5, 15. Lucas (4-4) 3.9937, 16. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (4-3) 3.2767, 17. Atwater Waterloo (3-5) 2.8251, 18. New Washington Buckeye Central (2-6) 2.6042, 19. East Canton (3-5) 2.4356, 20. Lisbon David Anderson (2-5) 2.3889
Region 26 - 1. Columbus Grove (8-0) 16.975, 2. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (7-1) 12.8965, 3. Gibsonburg (6-2) 12.6907, 4. Edon (8-0) 12.0153, 5. Ada (7-1) 11.25, 6. Tiffin Calvert (5-3) 10.2923, 7. Dola Hardin Northern (6-2) 10.0375, 8. Lima Central Cath. (6-2) 9.9625, 9. Sycamore Mohawk (6-2) 9.1375, 10. Arlington (4-4) 7.775, 11. Pandora-Gilboa (5-3) 7.2625, 12. McComb (5-3) 7.1875, 13. Leipsic (5-3) 7.025, 14. Edgerton (5-3) 6.7955, 15. Delphos St. John’s (2-6) 4.675, 16. North Baltimore (3-5) 2.3625, 17. Antwerp (2-6) 1.9861, 18. Delphos Jefferson (1-7) 1.4388, 19. West Unity Hilltop (1-6) 1.3523, 20. Defiance Ayersville (1-7) 1.3
Region 27 - 1. Beaver Eastern (8-0) 10.8189, 2. Danville (6-2) 9.9817, 3. Steubenville Cath. Central (6-2) 8.8231, 4. Glouster Trimble (5-3) 8.525, 5. Corning Miller (6-2) 7.2875, 6. Bowerston Conotton Valley (5-3) 6.6944, 7. Crown City South Gallia (5-2) 6.0238, 8. Racine Southern (3-5) 4.1301, 9. Hannibal River (3-5) 3.7334, 10. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3-5) 3.2628, 11. New Matamoras Frontier (3-5) 3.1875, 12. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (3-5) 3.1492, 13t. Shadyside (2-6) 3.125, 13t. Strasburg-Franklin (2-6) 3.125, 15. Bridgeport (3-5) 3.1125, 16. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (2-6) 2.675, 17. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-4) 2.5008, 18. Portsmouth Sciotoville (1-7) 1.7262, 19. Millersport (2-6) 1.625, 20. Morral Ridgedale (2-6) 1.5893
Region 28 - 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0) 17.3, 2. Minster (7-1) 14.8375, 3. Sidney Lehman Cath. (7-1) 12.8, 4. Cin. College Preparatory (6-2) 12.1384, 5. Ansonia (7-1) 10.7125, 6. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (6-2) 9.9, 7. Waynesfield-Goshen (6-2) 9, 8. New Bremen (4-4) 8.475, 9. New Madison Tri-Village (6-2) 6.8625, 10. St. Henry (4-4) 6.0375, 11. Fort Loramie (3-5) 5.35, 12. DeGraff Riverside (3-5) 4.95, 13. Manchester (3-4) 4.3144, 14. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (3-5) 3.575, 15. Lockland (2-5) 3.3703, 16. Hamilton New Miami (3-4) 3.1849, 17. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (3-5) 2.525, 18. Fort Recovery (2-6) 2.45, 19. Cedarville (3-5) 2.4356
