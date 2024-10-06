‘They totally outplayed us’ -- Miami loses MAC opener to Toledo, falls to 1-4

“They totally outplayed us,” Miami coach Chuck Martin said. “Offense, defense and special teams didn’t play very good. We usually pride ourselves on playing good football. Right now, we’re not playing very good football and that’s why we’re 1-4.”

Miami quickly found itself down 14-0 after Toledo scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the game. Toledo quarterback Tucker Gleason scored from 2 yards out midway through the first quarter and tossed a 6-yard TD pass to Jerjuan Newton less than two minutes later.

Gleason threw for 318 yards as the Rockets improved to 4-1, 1-0.

Dom Dzioban booted a 26-yard field goal with 1:00 to play in the first to make it 14-3.

Another Dzioban field goal and a pair from Toledo’s Dylan Cunanan made it 20-6 at half.

It was 23-6 when Miami scored its first TD on a 9-yard pass from Brett Gabbert to Kevin Davis. That cut the Toledo lead to 23-13 with 24 seconds left in the third.

But the Rockets sealed the win when Gleason tossed a 1-yard TD pass to Anthony Torres to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive early in the fourth.

Miami capped the scoring on Gabbert’s 3-yard TD pass to Javon Tracy.

Gabbert finished 23-of-46 for 296 yards, two TDs and an interception. Tracy caught 10 passes for 119 yards.

Newton caught eight passes for 127 yards for Toledo.

Miami returns to action Saturday at Eastern Michigan.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Miami at Eastern Michigan, 2 p.m., 980, 1450