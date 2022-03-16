Texas Southern advances out First Four for 2nd straight year

Texas Southern has advanced out of the NCAA First Four for a second year in a row.
The Southwestern Athletic Conference champions came back from a slow start to the game and overcame a second-half rally from Texas A&M Corpus Christi to earn a 76-67 win Tuesday in the opening game of the NCAA First Four at UD Arena.
It was a long way to travel just to play an in-state opponent for a chance to return to Texas in the NCAA tournament, where the Tigers (19-12) now face No. 1 Kansas at 9:57 p.m. Thursday in Fort Worth. But the Tigers made the most of the chance to extend their season.
A&M Corpus Christi (23-12), a school less than four hours away from TSU, led by as many as eight points in the first half, but having the third most experience roster in college basketball paid off for the Tigers as they maintained their composure and pulled ahead for the first time with 7:28 remaining before the break.
The Islanders, who trailed 32-30 at the break, regained a lead with 10:48 left on a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers from Trevian Tennyson that buoyed a 9-2 run, but Texas Southern wasn’t done. P.J. Henry’s three made free throws with 5:32 left gave the Tigers the lead back for good, and they scored 15 of their final 17 points at the line while A&M Corpus Christi managed just six points over the last six minutes.
Bryson Etienne led Texas Southern with 21 points, John Walker III added 16 and Henry finished with 14. Tennyson paced the Islanders with 18 points.
