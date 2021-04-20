Talawanda names new football, boys basketball coaches

“Coach Volker brings a wealth of football knowledge and experience to our football program,” the school district said in a statement. “His passion and enthusiasm for the game of football is contagious. We are not only excited for what he will bring to the field, but even more importantly that he will support the growth and development of individuals off the field as well. The district is very excited to bring in a vibrant new coach to the program and we can’t wait for our players to meet him.”

Davie, a Talawanda High School counselor since 2015, succeeds Jake Turner as the boys basketball coach. Turner stepped down in March, according to Talawanda athletic director Wes Cole.

Davie has been a successful coach for the girls golf and softball programs, according to the district.

“Mr. Davie’s philosophy is that students who play multiple sports become better athletes, and that is also a key to success and an expectation in a community the size of Talawanda,” the district said in a statement.

“Mr. Davie holds athletes to a high standard, and makes sure that academics remain an important part of the student-athletes personal goals.”

Davie has nine years of experience coaching boys basketball in Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Indiana. Five of those years he was an assistant coach and the other four years were as a head coach.