Super Bowl LVI: Sample ready to step up if injury limits Uzomah

Bengals coach Zac Taylor had told a practice pool reporter on Friday that he didn’t anticipate Uzomah doing much work this week.

“The goal really is to see where he’s at this weekend and see where he’s going to be on Monday,” Taylor said.

Preparing for Rams run defense

The Rams bring the sixth-best run defense in the league, but running back Samaje Perine said that won’t change how the Bengals approach things with their offensive gameplan.

L.A. allows just 103.2 rushing yards per game, which Perine said is a tribute to their defensive line being so good with Aaron Donald and Von Miller.

“I mean, for the most part we do what we do,” Perine said. “We know defenses, we know their tendencies, but we have to worry about what we’re doing. We can’t worry so much about how great their defense is or this and that or who they have on their side of the ball. We just have to worry about what we’re doing and how we execute because when it comes down to it, both teams are here for a reason. So, we know we both have playmakers so it’s going to come down to who can make that last play to make the game count.”

Super Bowl dreams

Asked if he’s ever dreamt about a Super Bowl, Sample said he’s never had an actual dream in his sleep about it, but he has definitely pictured it.

“This is the group I want to be in the Super Bowl with, the guys we have,” Sample said. “Everyone is really close in the locker room and we’ve been through a lot together. I’ve been here three years, and the guys that have been here even before that, TB (Tyler Boyd), C.J. (Uzomah), who have been through so much, the last three years we’ve been through so much adversity, and to have everything come to fruition that we’ve imagined since I’ve been in the NFL, it’s really cool. And we’re really excited for the opportunity.”

More notes from practic

The Bengals’ practice Saturday at the University of Cincinnati’s bubble was expected to be their last indoor practice before the team flies to Los Angeles on Tuesday to begin a week of preparation at UCLA.

Right guard Jackson Carman (back) did not participate in the session Saturday, attending in sweats, and it was his second straight day sitting out after being a full participant the first two days of the week.

Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn took in the workout Saturday and spent time chatting with former Bengals wideout Cris Collinsworth, who is calling the Super Bowl as an analyst for NBC.

The Bengals were scheduled to be off Sunday, and Monday will be dominated by media commitments at the team facility culminating in a team pep rally event at Paul Brown Stadium in the evening as part of Super Bowl Opening Night.

SUPER BOWL LVI

Sunday, Feb. 13

Bengals vs. Rams, 6:30 p.m., NBC, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7