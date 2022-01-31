Super Bowl a road game for Bengals

Cincinnati beat the two-time AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship on Sunday and seemed destined for a third Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers until the Rams pulled ahead in the fourth quarter and won 20-17.

The Bengals play the Rams in Super LVI on Feb. 13 in a game that pits Zac Taylor against his mentor in Sean McVay. Taylor was on the Rams’ coaching staff when they went to the Super Bowl in 2018 and lost to the Patriots. He was hired by the Bengals right after that.