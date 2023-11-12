Stroud, Texans carve up Bengals defense

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals thrive on a “bend, don’t break” defense, but the Houston Texans figured out how to break them.

After a pair of turnovers limited the damage of explosive plays in the first half, the Bengals weren’t able to stop the bleeding in the second half, as the Texans sliced up the defense for a 30-27 win Sunday at Paycor Stadium on Matt Ammendola’s walk-off 38-yard field goal.

Cincinnati twice cut 10-point deficits down to three, including with less than four minutes left after Cam Taylor-Britt picked off Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud to put the Bengals into the redzone and set up a Joe Mixon 1-yard touchdown run. The offense got the ball back with 2:10 left but could only manage to tie the game at 27-all on an Evan McPherson field goal with 1:33 left, and Stroud completed a pair of 20-plus passes to move into field goal range for Ammendola’s game-winner as time expired.

Cincinnati (5-4) saw a four-game winning streak come to an end going into a key AFC North matchup Thursday at Baltimore.

Houston (5-4) took a three-point lead into halftime on a 45-yard field goal from its new kicker, and the Texans built the cushion to 20-7 two drives into the second half before the Bengals forced their first three-and-out and began their comeback.

Cincinnati’s offense was struggling to find a rhythm after an encouraging touchdown drive to open the game, but the Bengals found new life in the third quarter with back-to-back scoring drives, including a 50-yard field goal from McPherson and a 64-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase.

That made it a three-point game with 10 seconds left in the third quarter; however, the Texans responded with another big play to steal back the momentum. Stroud connected with Noah Brown on a 34-yard pass to set up Stroud’s 8-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive to regain a 10-point lead, and the dagger seemed to fall when Burrow’s deep pass intended for Drew Sample was picked off at the Houston 11-yard line with less than 10 minutes left.

Burrow then threw another interception near the goal line with about four minutes left, before Taylor-Britt gave the Bengals a chance.

The Bengals brought into the game concerns about how Tee Higgins’ absence would impact the offense, especially while Chase was working through a sore back all week. Initially, it seemed they were going to be able to overcome those issues, as Burrow led the Bengals on their fifth straight opening drive resulting in a touchdown – without an official target for Chase or Boyd.

Tight end Tanner Hudson had five catches for 28 yards on the drive, and Trenton Irwin, who started in Higgins’ place, caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Burrow for the 7-0 lead with 9:43 left in the first quarter.

Unfortunately, the offense fizzled out after that. Chase wasn’t even a target for Burrow until the second quarter, and it quickly became evident how badly the Bengals need their top weapons. Instead, they relied on the defense to keep them in the game.

After taking the early lead, the Bengals maintained their lead a bit longer when Cincinnati’s defense created yet another redzone turnover to continue a recent trend from their four-game winning streak. Stroud fumbled the snap on a fourth-and-1 at the 9-yard line, and DJ Reader recovered.

However, the offense went three-and-out after that, and the Texans marched right back down to tie the game, 7-7, on Tank Dell’s 6-yard touchdown catch with 10:33 left in the second quarter.

Another turnover in the Bengals’ defensive half kept Houston from another chance to possibly take a lead. Logan Wilson forced a fumble on a split sack with Trey Hendrickson, and Mike Hilton recovered with less than six minutes left on a third-and-6 from the Cincinnati 31-yard line.

The Bengals ended the half on three consecutive three-and-outs following a punt their second drive, which featured only a pair of first downs. Houston got the ball back with 2:40 left, and although the Bengals managed a big third-down stop, Ammendola came through with the field goal for the lead and never trailed after that.

Burrow finished with 347 yards passing with help from big second-half performances from Chase (124 yards) and Boyd (117 yards). Devin Singletary finished with 150 yards rushing, and Stroud had 356 yards passing, including 172 yards to Brown.

While Cincinnati was missing Higgins (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle) due to injuries, the Texans hobbled into Paycor Stadium in ever worse shape in terms of injuries. Safety Jimmie Ward, wide receiver Nico Collins, running back Dameon Pierce and linebacker Henry To’oTo’o, all starters, were among the seven Houston players inactive because of injuries.

The Bengals will be looking to bounce back for their first AFC North victory on short rest.