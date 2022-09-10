Stroud passes Buckeyes to early lead over Arkansas State

C.J. Stroud threw a pair of touchdown passes as Ohio State built a 24-9 lead through one half against Arkansas State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.
With top target Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the sideline because of a hamstring injury, Stroud found Marvin Harrison Jr. for a pair of 42-yard touchdown passes in the first half.
Ohio State started the scoring with a 96-yard touchdown drive that started on the ground and finished through the air.
The Buckeyes came out with two tight ends on the field and picked up 50 yards on the first three plays — including a 41-yard run by TreVeyon Henderson — before going to the air.
C.J. Stroud capped the drive by hitting Harrison on a post pattern. He split the safeties and scored untouched from 42 yards out.
Arkansas State countered with an 11-play, 56-yard drive that resulted in a field goal and was heavily dependent on Ohio State penalties. The Buckeyes kept the drive alive with a personal foul on a punt — Teradja Mitchell was flagged for trying to jump over the punter’s protectors — and later a pass interference flag on Denzel Burke.
Dominic Zvada got the Red Wolves on the board with a 29-yard field goal.
They were quickly down two scores, though, as Ohio State needed just four plays to answer. Stroud’s 45-yard fade pass to Harrison put the Buckeyes deep in ASU territory, and Henderson capped the drive with an 8-yard run up the middle for a touchdown.
Ohio State added a 24-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles before Arkansas State followed that with a pair of Zvada field goals, first from 38 yards and then from 34.
Ohio State got those points back and one more quickly as Stroud connected with Harrison on a deep fade pass for another touchdown that made it 24-9. Miyan Williams got that drive going with a 25-yard run.
