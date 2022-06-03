State track: Minster girls win championship in 4x800 relay

Margaret Hemmelgarn, Cameo Cedarleaf, Chaney Cedarleaf and Taylor Roth raced to victory in the Division III race in 9 minutes, 28.67 seconds. Minster took the lead on the third lap, with Chaney running.

With Hemmelgarn and Roth racing on the 4x800 relay last year, Minster finished third at state (9:23.39).