State golf tournaments coming to NCR Country Club in October

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
0 minutes ago
X

NCR Country Club will host Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournaments for the first time in October.

The Kettering golf course will be the site of the Division I boys and girls state tournaments Oct. 14-15. The girls will play on the North Course, and the boys will play on the South Course.

The OHSAA announced that news Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the state golf championships,” said Jeff Grant, Chief Operating Officer at NCR Country Club, in a press release, “and are looking forward to hosting the competitors and their families.”

The Division I tournaments were played at Ohio State’s Gray Course and Scarlet Course in 2023.

Here’s a list of where the other state golf tournaments will be held in 2024:

Boys Division III: October 11-12 (Friday-Saturday) at NorthStar Golf Club (Sunbury)

Girls Division II: October 13-14 (Sunday-Monday) at Firestone Country Club, Fazio Course (Akron)

Boys Division II: October 13-14 (Sunday-Monday) at Firestone Country Club, North Course (Akron).

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes: 5 things to know from Ryan Day’s press conference
2
Munoz walk-off homer lifts Lakota East past Lakota West
3
‘This is a special place’ — Noreen ready to lead Miami hockey
4
Ohio State football: What we have learned from spring practice so far
5
McCoy: Brewers handle Montas, Reds

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top