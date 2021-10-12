State football poll: Undefeated Badin ranks highest in Butler County. Who else is on the list?

Below is the Associated Press high school football state poll through eight weeks, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 8-0 169
2. Springfield (1) 7-0 140
3. Medina 8-0 136
4. Cincinnati St. Xavier (2) 7-1 131
5. Marysville (1) 7-0 117
6. Columbus Upper Arlington 8-0 85
7. Lakota West 6-1 62
8. New Albany 8-0 59
9. Pickerington Central 7-1 25
10. Pickerington North 7-1 14
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Moeller 13. Centerville 13.
DIVISION II
1. Cleveland Benedictine (14) 6-0 172
2. Kings (2) 8-0 146
3. Piqua (1) 7-0 126
4. Sunbury Big Walnut 8-0 105
5. Akron Hoban (1) 6-2 86
6. Medina Highland 7-1 74
7. Toledo Central Catholic 6-2 50
8. Avon 6-2 37
9. Hudson 7-1 29
10. Willoughby South 7-1 26
(tie) Barberton 7-1 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ashville Teays Valley 23. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21. Massillon Washington 16. Cincinnati La Salle 14. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.
DIVISION III
1. Chardon (14) 8-0 164
2. Badin (3) 8-0 159
3. Granville 7-0 130
4. Millersburg West Holmes 8-0 112
5. Dover 7-0 104
6. Norton 8-0 76
7. Aurora 7-1 51
8. Ross 6-1 47
9. Hubbard 8-0 38
(tie) Chagrin Falls Kenston 7-1 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 19. Monroe 18. Bellbrook (1) 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Cincinnati Wyoming (15) 8-0 171
2. Bloom-Carroll 8-0 154
3. Eaton (1) 8-0 125
4. Beloit West Branch (1) 8-0 104
5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 7-0 96
6. Clinton-Massie 6-1 77
7. Van Wert 7-1 73
8. Bellevue 7-1 72
9. St. Clairsville 7-1 23
10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 5-1 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Port Clinton 18. 12. Navarre Fairless 17.
DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (17) 7-0 179
2. Canfield S. Range 8-0 152
3. Tontogany Otsego 7-0 139
4. Ironton 7-1 102
5. West Lafayette Ridgewood 8-0 100
6. Sugarcreek Garaway 8-0 72
7. Garrettsville Garfield 8-0 68
8. Piketon 8-0 57
9. Versailles 7-1 33
10. Preble Shawnee (1) 8-0 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Catholic 13.
DIVISION VI
1. Archbold (12) 8-0 159
2. Mechanicsburg (3) 8-0 153
3. Coldwater (2) 7-1 124
4. Columbia Station Columbia 8-0 106
5. West Jefferson 8-0 96
6. Beverly Fort Frye 5-1 76
7. Ashland Crestview 8-0 75
8. Columbus Grove 8-0 72
9. New Middletown Springfield (1) 7-1 42
10. Galion Northmor 8-0 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Carey 16. Arcanum 12.
DIVISION VII
1. Marion Local (18) 8-0 180
2. Newark Catholic 8-0 152
3. Norwalk St. Paul 7-0 135
4. Lima Central Catholic 7-1 102
5. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7-1 81
6. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0 76
7. Tri-Village 7-1 65
8. Lucas 6-1 39
9. St. Henry 6-2 35
10. Shadyside 6-1 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Edon 30.McComb 29.