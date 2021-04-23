State football coaches association dismayed by decision to expand Ohio playoffs

One day after the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the number of playoff teams will increase from eight to 16, the OHSFCA criticized the change in a statement on its website Thursday night.

“The decision by the OHSAA to expand to a 16 team playoff format is met with complete dismay by the OHSFCA,” the statement read. “The OHSAA failed to work in good faith with our association. The OHSFCA worked for over two years to create a viable expansion of the playoff system. The OHSFCA proposed the playoff expansion to 12 teams in January of 2020. The OHSAA approved this expansion in the spring of 2020 for the 2021 season. We are extremely disappointed in yesterday’s vote by the OHSAA without consulting the OHSFCA. It is abundantly clear that this decision is financially motivated. The OHSFCA remains committed to working with the OHSAA and anyone else who is committed to maintaining the high standards of Ohio High School Football.”