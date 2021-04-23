State football coaches association dismayed by decision to expand Ohio playoffs

The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association does not agree with the decision to double the number of teams that qualify for the state playoffs.
One day after the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the number of playoff teams will increase from eight to 16, the OHSFCA criticized the change in a statement on its website Thursday night.
“The decision by the OHSAA to expand to a 16 team playoff format is met with complete dismay by the OHSFCA,” the statement read. “The OHSAA failed to work in good faith with our association. The OHSFCA worked for over two years to create a viable expansion of the playoff system. The OHSFCA proposed the playoff expansion to 12 teams in January of 2020. The OHSAA approved this expansion in the spring of 2020 for the 2021 season. We are extremely disappointed in yesterday’s vote by the OHSAA without consulting the OHSFCA. It is abundantly clear that this decision is financially motivated. The OHSFCA remains committed to working with the OHSAA and anyone else who is committed to maintaining the high standards of Ohio High School Football.”
Last year, every team was eligible for the playoffs because so many teams had their schedules affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
From 1999-2012, eight teams per region, 192 teams in total made the playoffs. The number increased to 224 teams when a seventh division was added in 2013. Now 448 teams out of 709 (or 63.2 percent) will make the playoffs.